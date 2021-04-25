    Anderson Silva Wishes Chris Weidman 'Speedy Recovery' from Leg Injury in IG Post

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2021

    Chris Weidman is seen against Kelvin Gastelum during their mixed martial arts bout at UFC on Fox 25, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in New York. Weidman won via 3rd round submission. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
    Steve Luciano/Associated Press

    Anderson Silva sent his "deepest and most sincere" sentiments to Chris Weidman after his former rival suffered a gruesome leg injury in a loss to Uriah Hall at Saturday's UFC 261 pay-per-view.

    "My deepest and most sincere sentiments champ. Have faith, I wish you a speedy recovery. In this moment I wish you and your family light, love and knowledge. To the fans of the sport, please respect this moment of this incredible warrior and let's wish that he is 100% very recovered soon. May God bless you and your family," Silva wrote.

    Weidman broke his right leg through the skin when attempting a leg kick just 17 seconds into the opening round against Hall, putting a hush over the capacity crowd. The situation was eerily similar to Silva suffering a career-altering broken leg against Weidman in their UFC 168 match in December 2013.

    At the time, Silva was looking to atone for his shocking upset loss to Weidman at UFC 162 and was considered the greatest fighter to grace an Octagon. Silva's performance level never recovered, and he was released from the UFC last year after winning only one of his final seven fights.

    With his 37th birthday just two months away, it's fair to wonder if we've seen the last of Weidman in the UFC.

