6 Fights We Need to See After UFC 261

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 261 went down in front of a sold-out crowd in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday night, and the fans who filled the arena certainly got their money's worth.

In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman cemented himself as one of the sport's greatest fighters by shutting the lights out on Jorge Masvidal with a blistering second-round knockout. With that outcome, he's now on a 14-fight unbeaten streak in the Octagon and seemingly running short on credible challenges.

Before Usman defended his title, fans were treated to two other title fights, as Rose Namajunas reclaimed the strawweight title with a first-round, head-kick knockout over Weili Zhang, and flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko defended her belt with an effortless-looking, second-round TKO win over former strawweight queen Jessica Andrade.

Throw in the memorable action that composed the undercard, and it's clear that fight fans have plenty to talk about over the coming days.

One of the main topics, as ever, will be what's next for the stars of the card. Keep scrolling for the fights we're hoping to see once the dust has settled.