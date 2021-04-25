Dana White: Kamaru Usman 1 of Best UFC Fighters Ever After Masvidal Knockout

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman unleashed a vicious right hand to knock out title challenger Jorge Masvidal in the second round of their UFC 261 main event on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida.

The 33-year-old has now won all 14 of his UFC fights (19-1 as a professional overall), and after the match, UFC President Dana White said:

Usman believes he is best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, per his post-match comments, and ESPN's Ariel Helwani appears open to that claim:

Usman certainly has a case to be named one of the best fighters ever, and perhaps the world's best pound-for-pound men's mixed martial artist today.

He entered the night ranked No. 2 on the UFC's pound-for-pound list behind Jon "Bones" Jones, a former light heavyweight champion making the move up to heavyweight.

Jones is exceptional in his own right, with his only loss in 28 career fights occurring via disqualification (illegal downward elbows) in 2009.

Usman has been great as well. He's notably gone 5-0 against the top four contenders on the welterweight list (Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, Leon Edwards and Masvidal), beating his UFC 261 opponent twice.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

With ex-UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0) retired and Usman coming off a devastating knockout win, the Nigerian Nightmare is squarely in the No. 1 pound-for-pound debate.