    Dana White: Kamaru Usman 1 of Best UFC Fighters Ever After Masvidal Knockout

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 25, 2021

    Kamaru Usman knocks out Jorge Masvidal during a UFC 261 mixed martial arts bout early Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
    Gary McCullough/Associated Press

    UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman unleashed a vicious right hand to knock out title challenger Jorge Masvidal in the second round of their UFC 261 main event on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida.

    The 33-year-old has now won all 14 of his UFC fights (19-1 as a professional overall), and after the match, UFC President Dana White said:

    Usman believes he is best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, per his post-match comments, and ESPN's Ariel Helwani appears open to that claim:

    Usman certainly has a case to be named one of the best fighters ever, and perhaps the world's best pound-for-pound men's mixed martial artist today.

    He entered the night ranked No. 2 on the UFC's pound-for-pound list behind Jon "Bones" Jones, a former light heavyweight champion making the move up to heavyweight.

    Jones is exceptional in his own right, with his only loss in 28 career fights occurring via disqualification (illegal downward elbows) in 2009.

    Usman has been great as well. He's notably gone 5-0 against the top four contenders on the welterweight list (Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, Leon Edwards and Masvidal), beating his UFC 261 opponent twice.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    With ex-UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0) retired and Usman coming off a devastating knockout win, the Nigerian Nightmare is squarely in the No. 1 pound-for-pound debate.

    Related

      Kamaru Usman KOs Masvidal 🏆

      The Nigerian Nightmare puts Jorge Masvidal down in Round 2 to retain his welterweight title at UFC 261

      Kamaru Usman KOs Masvidal 🏆
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Kamaru Usman KOs Masvidal 🏆

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report

      UFC 261 Recap ✍️

      Catch up on all of the fights on a wild card ➡️

      UFC 261 Recap ✍️
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC 261 Recap ✍️

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report

      UFC 261 Winners and Losers 📝

      💪 Usman ends the Masvidal talk 🌹 Thug Rose comes back strong ➡️ We break down Saturday's card

      UFC 261 Winners and Losers 📝
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC 261 Winners and Losers 📝

      Lyle Fitzsimmons
      via Bleacher Report

      Usman: I'm the Best Pound-for Pound Fighter in World

      Usman: I'm the Best Pound-for Pound Fighter in World
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Usman: I'm the Best Pound-for Pound Fighter in World

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report