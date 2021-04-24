    Video: UFC 261 Fans Chant 'F--k Jake Paul' After Daniel Cormier Confrontation

    Paul Kasabiandate April 25, 2021

    FILE - In this July 7, 2018, file photo, Daniel Cormier celebrates after defeating Stipe Miocic in a heavyweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 226 in Las Vegas. Cormier will defend the title against Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 230 on Nov. 3 against Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    American YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul got into a heated confrontation with ex-UFC champion and current color commentator Daniel Cormier during UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday evening.

    After the shouting match ended, a group of fans began chanting "f--k Jake Paul" as Cormier walked away.

    The bad blood between the two started last week.

    Paul defeated former UFC fighter Ben Askren by first-round knockout in a boxing match last Saturday. Cormier had some feelings on that fight and expressed them on Twitter:

    Paul then issued an insult on Twitter to Cormier. The ex-UFC champ had taken exception to how his adversary had spoken about UFC fighter Tyronn Woodley, who wants to fight Paul:

    The war of words continued on the DC & Helwani show (h/t Scott Christ of Bad Left Hook), with Cormier saying:

    "I'm not gonna punch down to some kid that's on YouTube that's, like, 'Fight me!' Like, why? What have you done to earn the right to fight me? So, no, it's silly and stupid. But I would like him to fight Tyron. I would like to see him fight somebody more real. Don't fight Ben Askren at 190, bloated." 

    Paul then went on the IMPAULSIVE podcast (h/t Jed Meshew of MMAFighting.com) to respond to Cormier:

    Video Play Button
    "Daniel Cormier, (mimicking) 'That's my boy Ben, he's gonna beat Jake, he pushed him in the face so he's gonna win now, chirp, chirp, chirp.' I knock him out and he's on Twitter, 'Ben, are you serious, bro, you went down like that? Ben are you kidding me? Ben, I can't believe you did that to the MMA community.' Shut the f--k up b---h. I'll beat the f--k out of your fat ass too, just like Stipe did. Cleveland s--t. I swear to God, I'll beat the f--k out of Daniel Cormier.”

    Saturday only served as the latest chapter to the Paul vs. Cormier saga.

