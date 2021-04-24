    Bucs' Tom Brady, Mike Evans Sit Cageside for UFC 261's Usman vs. Masvidal Card

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 25, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Mike Evans (13) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
    Brett Duke/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Mike Evans took in UFC 261 on Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

    Bucs signal-caller Ryan Griffin, ex-Tampa Bay quarterback (and current free agent) Blaine Gabbert and Brady's personal trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero, were also sitting ringside with the group.

    Brady is a known UFC fan, showing his love for the promotion last May:

    He also watched UFC 246 in person in Jan. 2020 and got a standing ovation from the Las Vegas crowd when he was shown on screen.

    As for Saturday, Brady and co. are in attendance for a loaded card featuring three title fights. The main event is a welterweight title fight between champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Jorge Masvidal.

    In addition, Zhang Weili is defending her strawweight title against Rose Namajunas, and Valentina Shevchenko will try to keep her featherweight belt in a matchup against Jessica Andrade.

