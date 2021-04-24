Astros' Jose Altuve Feels 'Really Good' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve said Saturday he recently tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Altuve is in good spirits, saying, "I felt really good all the way through, and I feel really good right now."

Altuve and four other Astros players were placed on the COVID-19 list April 14, and Altuve was the last one to be removed from the list Friday.

The Astros have yet to place Altuve back on the active roster, and it isn't known when he will return to action.

"Altuve said he received the first dose of one of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines before testing positive," per the AP.

Regarding where he stands in terms of returning to the lineup, Altuve said: "I think the running is the most important for me, and then swinging. If I feel good running and swinging, then I can go out there and play a game."

The 30-year-old Altuve has been one of the best players in baseball throughout his career, which began in 2011.

Altuve is a six-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger, three-time batting champion and one-time Gold Glove Award winner.

In 2017, he was named American League MVP after hitting .346 with 24 home runs, 81 RBI, 112 runs and 32 stolen bases. He also played a big role in the Astros' first World Series title that season.

Altuve continued to put up impressive numbers over the next two seasons, but he struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, hitting a career-worst .219 with five home runs and 18 RBI in 48 games.

The 5'6", 166-pound star got off to a much better start this season, hitting .318 with one homer, five RBI and 11 runs in 11 games.

Houston struggled without Altuve and Co., as it sits fourth in the American League West with a 9-10 record.