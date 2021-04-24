    Nets' Kyrie Irving Says He's Been Observing Ramadan, Fasting Before Games

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving goes to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Friday, April 23, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving said Friday he's observing Ramadan as part of his Muslim faith, which has led to changes in some of his pregame preparations.

    Irving discussed the "adjustment" after recording 15 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds and four steals in Friday's 109-104 win over the Boston Celtics:

    He's one of several NBA players observing Ramadan, which began April 12 and runs for 30 days:

    Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter explained recently that playing in games can help take your mind off the sunrise-to-sunset fasting.

    "Once the game is going, you don't think about 'you're thirsty,' you don't think about 'you're hungry' or anything like that," Kanter told reporters. "You're just focusing on the game."

    He added: "One thing about Ramadan, I feel like it is all up in your head. It's all about just mental strength."

    Meanwhile, Irving stated in December he would also begin burning sage before every game to honor his Native American heritage.

    "It just comes from a lot of native tribes. Being able to sage, just cleanse the energy, make sure that we're all balanced. When we come into this job, we come into this place, it's not anything that I don't do at home that I did today. I saged last game, and I plan to sage almost every game if the opposing team will allow me to.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "But, literally, it's more or less for us to stay connected and for us to feel great about going to work and feeling safe and provided for from our ancestors. I'm not going to bring too much of the spirituality into basketball, but yeah, it's part of my native culture where I'm from."

    His mother, Elizabeth, was a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North and South Dakota.

    Ramadan will conclude May 12, four days before the Nets finish the regular season and turn their focus to a potential championship run.

    Irving has been a driving force behind Brooklyn's success—they lead the Eastern Conference with a 40-20 record—ranking seventh in the NBA by averaging 27.1 points through 44 games. His presence alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden gives the Nets the league's most high-end star power.

    Related

      Avengers-Themed NBA Game 🤯

      ESPN and Marvel will have special presentation for Warriors-Pelicans on May 3. Open for full details 📲

      Avengers-Themed NBA Game 🤯
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Avengers-Themed NBA Game 🤯

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Stars Most Likely to Switch Teams 🔮

      These six names could be changing digs this NBA offseason ➡️

      Stars Most Likely to Switch Teams 🔮
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Stars Most Likely to Switch Teams 🔮

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      De’Aaron Fox Out 10-14 Days

      Kings star will miss some time due to health and safety protocols (Shams)

      De’Aaron Fox Out 10-14 Days
      NBA logo
      NBA

      De’Aaron Fox Out 10-14 Days

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 👂

      🤔 Davion Mitchell's draft stock 👁 Keep an eye on this sleeper.

      Our draft expert @Jonwass has the latest scoops. Read now 📲

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 👂
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 👂

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report