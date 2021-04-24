Kentucky Derby 2021 Odds: Latest Lines for Top Contenders and Dark Horses

0 of 4

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Two undefeated horses (Essential Quality and Rock Your World) are the early favorites to win the 2021 Kentucky Derby. But it's not always a horse with strong odds that ends up winning the Run for the Roses.

There have been some dark horses that have raced to victory at Churchill Downs over the years, as several betting longshots became Derby champions. Perhaps that will be the case this year, as the race is set to be held next Saturday, opening the Triple Crown schedule.

The Kentucky Derby is back to being the first of the three marquee horse-racing events after it was second on the schedule last year. That's because the race got postponed to September because of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, it's once again behind held on the first Saturday in May.

Here are the latest odds for this year's race, followed by a look at several horses that don't have the best odds but could end up winning the Derby.