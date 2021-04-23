Fantasy Baseball 2021: Top Replacements for Injured MLB Players for Week 4

0 of 3

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The last week has been brutal on the injury front for any fantasy baseball player with top outfielders on their roster.

Juan Soto hit the 10-day injured list, as did Anthony Santander, and Ronald Acuna Jr. missed a few days with an abdomen injury.

The wave of injuries forced a scramble to the waiver wire for fill-in players on a short-term basis while fantasy players evaluated the long-term future of their respective teams.

Acuna should play over the weekend, but there are still plenty of holes to fill across outfield depth charts while we wait for Soto, Cody Bellinger and others to come off the injured list.

As always, the starting pitcher waiver wire is spinning at full steam with the latest wave of hurlers hitting the 10-day injured list. Lance Lynn, Stephen Strasburg and Dinelson Lamet all went down with injuries in the last few days.