Mickie James Calls out Vince McMahon over 'Care Package' After WWE Release

Credit: WWE.com

WWE reported a total revenue of $974.2 million for 2020 in February, and it appears the company is able to manage costs by saving on shipping expenses.

The promotion released a number of wrestlers following WrestleMania 37, with Mickie James among those let go. On Thursday, James shared a photo of a "care package" she received from WWE:

That isn't the treatment you'd expect somebody with James' career to receive.

She's a five-time women's champion and former Divas champion in WWE, but the 41-year-old had the misfortune of coming along before the promotion took women's wrestling more seriously. The Richmond, Virginia, native would have been an even bigger star if she had been born 10 years later.

With the kind of parting words that are commonly used when it lets performers go, WWE wished James and others "the best in all of their future endeavors." Sending your stuff home in a garbage bag sends a somewhat conflicting message.