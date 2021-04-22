    Giants' Dave Gettleman: Some Prospects Who Opted Out Looked Like Me at Pro Day

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2021

    FILE - New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman watches warm ups before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. After three years of rebuilding and turning over the roster, general manager Dave Gettleman believes the young and feisty New York Giants are on the verge of being a competitive, winning team under new coach Joe Judge. Speaking on the record Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, for the first time since training camp opened last month, Gettleman believes the Giants have a solid young quarterback in Daniel Jones, a talented halfback in Saquon Barkley and some nice pieces on both sides of the ball.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
    Seth Wenig/Associated Press

    New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman noticed some prospects who opted out of the 2020 college football season came back out of shape at their pro days.

    "[Some prospects] looked like me," Gettleman told reporters Thursday.

    The COVID-19 pandemic caused many top prospects to opt out of last season and focus on the 2021 NFL draft. Projected first-round picks such as Ja'Marr Chase and Penei Sewell missed the entire year, while quarterback Trey Lance played just one game before opting out.

    Gettleman said he evaluated older film on these players but still made sure to ask about the decision in video meetings.

    As for the players who came back out of shape, the GM said it "wasn't good" for their scouting reports.

    Gettleman also compared the players who opted out to one-and-dones who head to the NBA.

    Sure, many of the top players in each NBA draft played only one season in college (or less), and this year's NFL class features several elite prospects who missed the past year. But it would be a mistake for any team to rule out these players.

    Some of those prospects produced eye-popping performances at their pro days, including Chase, who ran a 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds. Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons also turned heads with his performance, which included a reported 4.39-second 40-yard dash and 126-inch broad jump.

    They might have been the exceptions, though, while others apparently didn't do a good enough job of staying fit over the past few months.

