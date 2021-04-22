    Tom Brady Rips New Jersey Number Rule: Going to Make for a Lot of Bad Football

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2021
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady appears to be an NFL uniform purist.

    The quarterback wrote in an Instagram story that the league's decision to relax some uniform rules is "going to make for a lot of bad football."

    It's unclear whether the future Hall of Famer was being tongue-in-cheek or actually believes players could have trouble discerning one position from another because the numbers don't align with the traditional structure.

    On Wednesday, NFL owners approved a proposal to widen the uniform numbers available to multiple positions. For example, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends can wear anything from Nos. 1-49 and Nos. 80-89. Defensive backs can go with Nos. 1-49.

    The upcoming season will tell if the proposal will lead to total anarchy across the NFL.

