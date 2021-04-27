3 Realistic Draft Targets for Every NBA Team

0 of 27

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

As the NBA season winds down, the projected draft range for each team is becoming clearer.

That allows us to get a better feel for which prospects teams can realistically target. Using the current standings and our most recent mock draft, we picked three names each franchise will want to consider based on talent and fit.

We only considered a team's first pick if they own multiple selections. The Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers do not hold picks for 2021.