3 Realistic Draft Targets for Every NBA Team
As the NBA season winds down, the projected draft range for each team is becoming clearer.
That allows us to get a better feel for which prospects teams can realistically target. Using the current standings and our most recent mock draft, we picked three names each franchise will want to consider based on talent and fit.
We only considered a team's first pick if they own multiple selections. The Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers do not hold picks for 2021.
Atlanta Hawks
Projected draft range: Mid-to-late first round
Josh Giddey (Adelaide 36ers, PG/SG, 2002)
Role: Backup point guard
In need of a facilitator for the second unit, the Atlanta Hawks should be paying close attention to Giddey in Australia. At 6'8", he’s the NBL’s assist leader at 18 years old, having success with his positional height and signature passing IQ.
Kai Jones (Texas, PF/C, Sophomore)
Role: Reserve energizer
Atlanta could add forward depth with Jones, a high-motor rim runner and athletic finisher. Flashes of shooting, fluid driving and defensive mobility create theoretical upside that some teams may deem is worth gambling on in the lottery.
Jared Butler (Baylor, PG/SG, Junior)
Role: Combo guard
With Atlanta suddenly one of the most competitive teams in the East, the Hawks could see Butler as an NBA-ready contributor to their backcourt. His improvement as a playmaker, shooter and defender helped propel Baylor to a national championship. But it also expanded Butler’s versatility for the NBA. The Hawks would be able to use him to run offense or score off the ball.
Boston Celtics
Projected draft range: Mid-to-late first round
Ziaire Williams (Stanford, SF, Freshman)
Role: Three-and-D wing
General manager Danny Ainge has a history of valuing RSCI rankings and high school scouting, and not putting too much stock into freshman stats or inefficiency for one-and-done prospects. Williams, a 5-star recruit, didn't shoot well at Stanford, but for a 6'8" forward, he has a smooth, projectable jumper and an ability to shoot off the dribble, handle in pick-and-rolls and cover ground (and different positions) defensively.
Jaden Springer (Tennessee, PG/SG, Freshman)
Role: Reserve combo guard
Like most Celtics rotation players, Springer is positionally interchangeable. Coach Brad Stevens would enjoy his ability to make the rights plays on the ball, spot up and guard either backcourt position.
Kai Jones (Texas, PF, Sophomore)
Role: Rim runner with long-term offensive upside
The Celtics don't have a big like Jones, who can potentially offer both athleticism for rim running/finishing and perimeter skill. It may take some time for Boston to see results with his shooting and slashing, but the flashes from Texas suggest he can eventually be a 6'11" forward capable of stretching the floor, attacking closeouts and switching without problems.
Brooklyn Nets
Projected draft range: Late first round
Aaron Henry (Michigan State, SG/SF, Junior)
Role: Defensive wing
Loaded with scoring, the Brooklyn Nets could focus their attention on defense in the draft and target a potential wing stopper in Henry. At 6'6", 210 pounds, he's physically equipped for guarding different positions with impressive IQ and anticipation for making the right reads and plays on the ball. Henry was also just starting to show signs of shooting improvement, an exciting development given what a threatening three-ball could do for a strong slasher with an excellent floater game and secondary playmaking skills.
Brandon Boston Jr. (Kentucky, SF, Freshman)
Role: Scorer/long-term project
Figuring it's unlikely the Nets land a rotation player for their stacked roster, they could focus on targeting long-term potential. Boston struggled as a freshman, but there was a good reason he arrived at Kentucky viewed as a lottery pick. At 6'7", he's a fluid slasher with self-creation moves and three-level shot-making. There wouldn't be a better mentor for Boston than Kevin Durant.
Miles McBride (West Virginia, PG, Sophomore)
Role: Reserve ball-handler/energizer
Kyrie Irving has a tendency to miss games, so it wouldn't hurt for Brooklyn to add another ball-handler, particularly a pesky defender like McBride. He blossomed into more of a lead guard as a sophomore, elevating his passing and pull-up game. The Nets would use him to bring pace and a spark of offensive playmaking and defensive pressure.
Charlotte Hornets
Projected draft range: Late lottery/mid-first round
Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky, C, Freshman)
Role: Lob catcher/rim protector
Relying mostly on Miles Bridges for athletic plays, the Charlotte Hornets may want to target Jackson. He'd give the lineup another bouncy finisher, but also an active, timely shot-blocker Charlotte could use defensively at the 5.
Usman Garuba (Real Madrid, PF/C, 2002)
Role: Defensive/energy big
Charlotte could show interest in drafting Garuba for interior defense, frontcourt passing and hustle at both ends. His offensive game needs time, but he's been playing regular minutes in Euroleague since 17 years old thanks to his physicality, toughness and IQ.
Alperen Sengun (Besiktas, C, 2002)
Role: Scoring/finishing center
With an obvious hole at center, the Hornets figure to be spending a lot of time scouting Sengun. Top-three in the Turkish BSL in scoring, rebounding and shot-blocking, the 6'11" 18-year-old has been remarkably productive. The Hornets would value his scoring ability with his sharp, nimble post game and timing/hands as a roll man.
Chicago Bulls
Projected draft range: Mid-second round
Note: First-round pick to Orlando Magic, top-four protected
Rokas Jokubaitis (Zalgiris, PG/SG, 2000)
Role: Combo guard
Jokubaitis would be a useful guard for the Bulls with his passing IQ and crafty scoring he could provide behind Zach LaVine. At 20 years old, he's been an efficient scorer and shooter in Euroleague while demonstrating an obvious feel for the game that makes you think he'll figure out how to overcome his athletic limitations next season.
Brandon Boston Jr. (Kentucky, SF, Freshman)
Role: Scorer/long-term project
Boston's draft range is all over the place, but it's possible he's still on the board through the first half of the season round. The Bulls might as well take a shot at upside, and the once-projected lottery pick still offers three-level scoring potential with his 6'7" size and shot-making. There is a long-enough track record of prospects who left Kentucky and wound up being better pros than college players.
RaiQuan Gray (Florida State, SF/PF, Junior)
Role: Reserve matchup problem
Scouts are talking about Gray as a top-40 pick, and the Bulls may want to consider whether the 6'8", 260-pound forward has some steal potential. He could be a worthwhile gamble for the matchup problems he could can create with his unusual mix of power, agility and face-up skills.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Projected draft range: Mid-lottery
Jonathan Kuminga (G League Ignite, SF/PF, 2002)
Role: Starting scorer
Unless the Cleveland Cavaliers collapse from here or strike luck in the lottery, they'll likely miss out on Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs and Jalen Green. Of the perceived upper-echelon prospects, Kuminga is the most realistic target. His three-level scoring for a 6'8" forward would also be a fitting addition between defensive cornerstones in Isaac Okoro and Jarrett Allen.
Jalen Johnson (Duke, PF, Freshman)
Role: Playmaking 4/finisher
Johnson's early departure from Duke shouldn't distract from his combination for 6'9", 220-pound frame and ball skills. He'd give the Cavaliers a playmaking 4 who can initiate fast breaks and attack from the arc, as well as finish, rebound and defend different positions.
Corey Kispert (Gonzaga, SF, Senior)
Role: Shooter
If the Cavs pick later in the lottery or explore trading back, Kispert is an option for a team that ranks No. 29 in three-point percentage. He's the easy answer right now for best shooter in the draft, though he also offers transition offense, good decision-making and IQ in team defense.
Denver Nuggets
Projected draft range: Late first round
Chris Duarte (Oregon, SG, Senior)
Role: Three-and-D guard
Turning 24 years old before the draft, Duarte could give the Nuggets rookie minutes while Jamal Murray recovers from a torn left ACL. A realistic projection pictures a 6'6" three-and-D 2-guard, but it also seems like a limiting label based on his ball-screen and isolation scoring at Oregon.
Josh Christopher (Arizona State, SG/SF, Freshman)
Role: Transition weapon/bench scorer
Christopher would be a project for the Nuggets, who'd mostly just value his athleticism in the short term. With a pick in the 20s, it's worth staying patient with his development as a scorer. Explosive, 6'5" and 215 pounds, Christopher flashed advanced shot-creation moves and confidence in his dribble-jumper game.
Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois, PG, Junior)
Role: Combo guard
Between Murray's injury and Denver trading Gary Harris and RJ Hampton, the Nuggets could use guard depth and see an early contributor in Dosunmu. Improvements to his creation, pull-up game and passing earned him First Team All-American honors.
Detroit Pistons
Projected draft range: Top five
Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State, PG/SG, Freshman)
Role: Offensive centerpiece
Killian Hayes is starting to get comfortable, but he could still benefit from working next to another playmaker like Cunningham. The projected top pick in the draft would give Detroit an advanced creator who can work from the point, at 2-guard or from the post. His 40.0 percent three-point shooting would also be another big plus for the lineup, especially if Hayes will be playing full-time minutes.
Evan Mobley (USC, C, Freshman)
Role: Defensive centerpiece/eventual stretch big
While Isaiah Stewart brings the power and motor, Mobley offers more scoring versatility and defensive upside. Eventually, the Pistons could have a big man who can stretch the floor, attack closeouts, protect the rim and slide his feet with guards and wings.
Jalen Green (G League Ignite, SG, 2002)
Role: Primary scorer
The Pistons need a scorer like Green who can create his own offense and shot-make from all over the floor. It's easy to picture a 20-point-per-game weapon by his sophomore season based on his special athletic ability, ball-handling/footwork to separate and a dribble jumper game that extends out to the arc.
Golden State Warriors
Projected draft range: Late lottery/mid-first round
Franz Wagner (Michigan, SF/PF, Sophomore)
Role: Swiss Army Knife
For the Golden State Warriors, the draw to Wagner revolves around two-way versatility. They could use him as a 6'9" wing or ball-handling big who can pass off the dribble, spot up and defend positions 2-4.
Corey Kispert (Gonzaga, SF, Senior)
Role: Shooter
The Warriors' ball-movement and passers would optimize Kispert's elite shooting and shot-making versatility. He'd be an easy plug-and-play option for Golden State if the team was looking for a contributor on a rookie contract for the next few years.
Moses Moody (Arkansas, SG, Freshman)
Role: Off-ball scorer
Moody ranked fourth among freshmen in scoring without needing many isolation or pick-and-roll ball-handling possessions. He'd be a fit for his ability to make shots in different ways in an off-ball role.
Note: Warriors receive Minnesota Timberwolves pick if it's outside top three
Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga, PG, Freshman)
Role: Two-way playmaker
The Warriors would love to add Suggs to give the lineup another ball-handler, downhill athlete and defensive playmaker.
Keon Johnson (Tennessee, SG/SF, Freshman)
Role: Wing defender
Golden State could use Johnson mostly for wing defense while his scoring skills continue to develop.
Jalen Jonhson (Duke, PF, Freshman)
Role: Playmaking 4
Johnson would add two-way versatility to Golden State's frontcourt with his ability to handle in the open floor, score in the paint, crash the glass and defend multiple positions.
Houston Rockets
Projected draft range: Top five
Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State, PG/SG, Freshman)
Role: Offensive centerpiece
Alongside John Wall, Cunningham would work from the 2-guard spot as a lead scorer and secondary playmaker. He'd give the Houston Rockets a go-to option and a needed shooting threat for the league's worst three-point team.
Evan Mobley (USC, C, Freshman)
Role: Defensive centerpiece/eventually stretch big
Mobley would provide the defense next to Christian Wood, whose scoring versatility should allow him to play either frontcourt position. Mobley could be interchangeable as well, given his shooting touch, face-up game and ability to guard around the perimeter. Still, Houston would really value his shot-blocking and rim protection.
Jalen Green (G League Ignite, SG, 2002)
Role: Primary scorer
With Kevin Porter Jr. and Green, the Rockets could have a pair of explosive scoring wings in their rotation. It's tough to beat Green's athleticism in terms of quickness and bounce. But it's the creation and shot-making skills he showcased in the bubble that hint at a 20-point-per-game weapon by his sophomore NBA season.
Indiana Pacers
Projected draft range: Late lottery
Franz Wagner (Michigan, SF/PF, Sophomore)
Role: Swiss Army Knife
Wagner offers the Indiana Pacers forward depth and more versatility compared to T.J. Warren. The 19-year-old sophomore gradually earned more love from scouts this year with his flashes of shooting, live-dribble passing, slashing and defensive anticipation/impact.
Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky, PF/C, Freshman)
Role: Frontcourt energizer
The Pacers could shop Myles Turner and draft Jackson, another active shot-blocker with extra quickness and bounce. He may also possess sneaky offensive upside with some wing skills and touch he didn't get to use often at Kentucky.
Davion Mitchell (Baylor, PG/SG, Junior)
Role: Backcourt energizer
With T.J. McConnell entering free agency, the Pacers could target Mitchell for his similar pesky defense, explosiveness attacking the rim and budding perimeter skill. Indiana could also think about playing smaller with Malcolm Brogdon and Mitchell in the backourt and using Caris LeVert on the wing.
Los Angeles Clippers
Projected draft range: Late lottery
Trey Murphy III (Virginia, PF, Junior)
Role: Stretch 4
The Clippers could target Murphy for his shooting from the power forward spot. There aren't obvious high-upside prospects left in the late 20s, so it might be wise to focus on searching for specialists, and at 6'9" with athletic ability around the rim, Murphy shot 43.3 percent from deep.
Tre Mann (Florida, PG/SG, Sophomore)
Role: Scoring ball-handler
It may take some luck for Mann to be available in the late 20s, but his creativity and shooting off the dribble should interest L.A. He offers offensive firepower and playmaking from either backcourt spot.
Joel Ayayi (Gonzaga, PG/SG, Junior)
Role: Combo guard
A well-rounded combo guard, Ayayi was one of the nation's most efficient pick-and-roll players while shooting 68.3 percent inside the arc and 38.9 percent from three. The Clippers could use him in different ways, either to make ball-screen plays or work off the ball in a spot-up and cutter role.
Los Angeles Lakers
Projected draft range: Late first round
Chris Duarte (Oregon, SG, Senior)
Role: Three-and-D guard
Shooting hasn't been a strength of the Los Angeles Lakers, and Duarte could help as a rookie. At 6'6", he just shot 42.4 percent from three while also scoring off of his own creation on dribble jumpers and drives.
Jaden Springer (Tennessee, PG/SG, Freshman)
Role: Combo guard/Long-term project
If the Lakers aren't banking on finding an NBA-ready rookie, they could think long term with 18-year-old Springer. They may also value his current strengths as a spot-up shooter, tough defender and secondary playmaker.
Sharife Cooper (Auburn, PG, Freshman)
Role: Reserve playmaking specialist
A ball-dominant point guard, Cooper isn't an ideal fit in a lineup with LeBron James. But he could be useful to the team's second unit with his high-level creativity and playmaking. He would thrive in a change-of-pace spark role that valued his speed and ability to set up teammates.
Memphis Grizzlies
Projected draft range: Late-lottery/mid-first round
Moses Moody (Arkansas, SG, Freshman)
Role: Off-ball scorer
Moody comes off as an ideal fit with Ja Morant for his off-ball scoring and shooting. Even after drafting Desmond Bane, the Memphis Grizzlies would benefit from more shot-making, and Moody can give it to them without needing to take the ball out of Morant's hands.
Ziaire Williams (Stanford, SF, Freshman)
Role: Three-and-D
Memphis could look past Williams' disappointing numbers and instead buy his clean shooting stroke, ability to create separation into jumpers and defensive tools/IQ. Between his size, three-ball and ball-handling, he should be interchangeable enough to play positions 2-4.
Usman Garuba (Real Madrid, C, 2002)
Role: Defensive specialist
An impact defender overseas, interchangeable between the 4 and 5 positions, Garuba would be a strong fit next to a shooting big like Jaren Jackson Jr. A Garuba-Jackson pairing could elevate the Grizzlies' already-stout defense to become one of the toughest to score on in the league.
Milwaukee Bucks
Projected draft range: Early second round
Note: Milwaukee Bucks receive Houston Rockets' second-round pick
Miles McBride (West Virginia, PG, Sophomore)
Role: Bench spark
The Milwaukee Bucks could use another creator, and McBride would give them one who can play with pace and apply pressure on defense. He'd be used off the bench as spark at both ends with an ability to catch fire, shoot off the dribble and force turnovers.
Chris Duarte (Oregon, SG, Senior)
Role: Three-and-D
The Bucks can hope that teams pass on Duarte due to his age (turns 24 before draft). He'd be a strong addition and fit in Milwaukee's backcourt for his shooting and secondary creation skills, mostly for scoring on pull-ups, step-backs and drives.
Josh Christopher (Arizona State, SG/SF, Freshman)
Scouts are divided on Christopher, a fringe first-rounder who'll require patience. He won't help the Bucks next year, but it's rare a young player with his potential upside would be available in the second round. At 6'5", he's explosive with a high skill level for creating his own shot and hitting jumpers tough jumpers.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Projected draft range: Top three
Note: Golden State Warriors receive Minnesota Timberwolves pick if outside top three
Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State, PG/SG, Freshman)
Role: Scorer/passer
Cunningham is too strong of a prospect for the Wolves to question how he'd fit. Anthony Edwards has shown he can play small forward, and D'Angelo Russell and Cunningham are both versatile enough with their ball-handling, passing, scoring and shooting to be interchangeable in the backcourt. Cunningham would elevate Minnesota's offensive ceiling to exciting heights.
Evan Mobley (USC, PF/C, Freshman)
Role: Defensive 4 with long-term offensive upside
After trading for Russell, drafting Edwards and re-signing Malik Beasley, would the Timberwolves pass on guards and consider drafting Mobley to play the 4? He'd fits the position defensively with his lateral quickness. Given Karl-Anthony Towns' perimeter skill and rebounding, and Mobley's fluidity scoring off face-up moves and protecting the rim, it's not crazy to think they could coexist in the same lineup.
Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga, PG, Freshman)
Role: Passer/defender
Though Suggs would have to adjust to a reduced role in Minnesota, he could still add valuable passing and defense to the Wolves' rotation. The ability to use his athleticism off the ball would also help Suggs find ways to score playing next to Russell.
New Orleans Pelicans
Projected draft range: Late lottery
Davion Mitchell (Baylor, PG/SG, Junior)
Role: Backcourt energizer
If the New Orleans Pelicans aren't prepared to match an enormous offer for Lonzo Ball in restricted free agency, they could target Mitchell in the draft. While Kira Lewis Jr. figures to play a bigger role next season, Mitchell offers more defensive pressure and explosiveness attacking the rim.
Moses Moody (Arkansas, SG, Freshman)
Role: Off-ball scorer
The Pelicans could value Moody's skill set over Eric Bledsoe's. The 6'6", 19-year-old 2-guard thrives as a spot-up shooter and opportunistic scorer who seeks out opportunities from off the ball within the flow of the team's offense. He's a better fit than Bledsoe in a lineup with go-to options Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.
Corey Kispert (Gonzaga, SF, Senior)
Role: Shooter
The Pelicans rank No. 26 in three-point shooting and could find a cheap, quick solution with Kispert. Aside from his reputable stroke and percentages, his off-ball scoring efficiency, decision-making and IQ at both ends bode well for his role-player potential.
New York Knicks
Projected range: Mid-first round
Josh Giddey (Adelaide 36ers, PG/SG, 2002)
Role: Facilitator
Giddey could be playing himself out of the New York Knicks' draft range, but with another first-round pick via the Dallas Mavericks, they could have enough to move up. At 18 years old, he just recorded his first triple-double on Sunday, and while his stat-stuffing versatility is fun, it's his special passing and playmaking instincts for a 6'8" ball-handler the Knicks would value most.
Jared Butler (Baylor, PG/SG, Junior)
Role: Combo guard
The Knicks could use Butler to set the table or play off the ball to space the floor. Even with the emergence of Immanuel Quickley, Butler's improved playmaking, shooting and defense could be useful for New York's bench, particularly if the team doesn't make any big free-agent signings.
Ziaire Williams (Stanford, SF, Freshman)
Role: Three-and-D project
Alec Burks and Reggie Bullock have been value signings for the Knicks, but it wouldn't hurt to draft a young wing to develop. Williams, a 6'8" 2-guard or small forward, has an appealing skill set for shooting and ball-screen play. He'd just need some time to improve his execution/consistency and body.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Projected draft range: Top five
Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State, PG/SG, Freshman)
Role: Offensive centerpiece
Even if the Oklahoma City Thunder finish with the fifth-worst record (their current position), their chances of winning the lottery (10.5 percent) aren't far off from the teams with the worst-three records (14.0 percent). They'll have a chance at Cunningham, who'd help create a monster backcourt with his isolation scoring and passing skills next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Evan Mobley (USC, PF/C, Freshman)
Role: Defensive centerpiece with offensive upside
While Cunningham is perceived as the draft's top prospect, Mobley would be a dream addition for a Thunder team that could use a star center and defensive centerpiece. His scoring versatility, rim protection and switchability would be ideal for Oklahoma's rebuild.
Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga, PG, Freshman)
Role: Interchangeable starting guard
Suggs isn't the same level of scorer as Gilgeous-Alexander, but he's the more threatening athlete and open-floor playmaker. Together, they'd form a well-rounded offensive backcourt. Meanwhile, opponents would have a difficult time penetrating against a lineup featuring Suggs, Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort.
Orlando Magic
Projected draft range: Top five
Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State, PG/SG, Freshman)
Role: Offensive centerpiece
The Orlando Magic are trending toward having one of the league's worst-three records, which would earn them a 14.0 percent chance (tied for highest) of winning the lottery. It's realistic for them to think about how Cunningham would fit, and how valuable his creation, scoring and shooting would be for Orlando's lineup. The Magic would have to figure out who fits better next to him, Markelle Fultz or Cole Anthony, but offense would wind up running through Cunningham's ability to get his own shot and play-make at 6'8".
Evan Mobley (USC, PF/C, Freshman)
Role: Defensive centerpiece with offensive upside
After trading Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon, Orlando should be thinking about a Mobley-Jonathan Isaac pairing. Assuming Isaac can return to full strength, he and Mobley could form one of the league's premier frontcourt defensive duos. Meanwhile, there is still plenty to be excited about with Mobley's offensive projection based on his open-floor ball-handling, face-up game, shooting touch and post passing.
Jalen Green (G League Ignite, SG, 2002)
Role: Primary scorer
The Magic would immediately start Green for his explosive athleticism, creation and three-level shot-making. He'd have a chance at leading the Magic in scoring as a rookie.
Note: Orlando receives Chicago Bulls first-round pick if outside top four
Projected range: Late lottery
Keon Johnson (Tennessee, SG/SF, Freshman)
Role: Defensive wing
Johnson would give Orlando an athletic, defensive-minded wing with a skill set that features driving and passing ability.
Davion Mitchell (Baylor, PG/SG, Junior)
Role: Backcourt energizer
Depending on how confident Orlando is in Fultz and Anthony, it could target Mitchell for his defensive competitiveness, explosiveness attacking the rim and improved, versatile scoring and playmaking skills.
Moses Moody (Arkansas, SG, Freshman)
Role: Off-ball scorer
The Magic could use Moody for his off-ball scoring and shooting at either wing position.
Philadelphia 76ers
Projected draft range: Late first round
Day'Ron Sharpe (North Carolina, C, Freshman)
Role: Energizer/cleanup big
The Sixers could show interest in Sharpe for his physicality and toughness around the basket. But he separates himself from other old-school centers with his passing IQ.
Chris Duarte (Oregon, SG, Senior)
Role: Three-and-D guard
Duarte could be useful if Danny Green signs elsewhere in free agency. The 6'6" wing was one of the draft's top shooters, though he offers more creation and scoring than your typical three-and-D prospect.
Brandon Boston Jr. (Kentucky, SF, Freshman)
Role: Scorer/long-term project
Unlikely to find an immediate contributor in the 20s, the Sixers could draft Boston as a longer-term project. Despite an inefficient freshman season, the 6'7" wing still possesses an attractive scoring skill set with his three-level shot-making and smooth slashing.
Phoenix Suns
Projected draft range: Late first round
Roko Prkacin (Cibona, PF, 2002)
Role: Stretch 4
A stretch 4 with slashing and finishing ability, Prkacin would be useful player type for the Phoenix Suns' depth chart. While he might not be ready for regular minutes, his scoring versatility and perimeter skill would eventually be a good fit next to Deandre Ayton, who isn't likely going anywhere.
Day'Ron Sharpe (North Carolina, C, Freshman)
Role: Energizer/cleanup big
The Suns could target Sharpe for his motor and activity around the basket in the form of finishing off cuts and offensive rebounds. He's also an excellent passer who scouts believe has more touch than he was able to show at North Carolina.
Chris Duarte (Oregon, SG, Senior)
Role: Three-and-D guard
A three-and-D 2-guard, Duarte would be an ideal backup for Devin Booker. He could also serve as a legitimate second-unit scorer after improving his shot-creation and shot-making versatility at Oregon.
Sacramento Kings
Projected draft range: Mid-lottery
Scottie Barnes (Florida State, PF, Freshman)
Role: Two-way playmaker
The NBA's worst defensive team should think about arguably the draft's most versatile defender. At 6'9", 227 pounds, the Kings could use Barnes to guard opponents' top scoring wings or bigs. And they'd also value his frontcourt passing and length for creating easy finishes.
Jalen Johnson (Duke, PF, Freshman)
Role: Playmaking 4/finisher
Marvin Bagley's injury history could lead the Kings to consider Johnson, another strong athlete who can handle the ball in the open floor or score in the paint. He'd give the Kings' frontcourt more athleticism, a face-up skill set, rebounding and defensive playmaking.
Keon Johnson (Tennessee, SG/SF, Freshman)
Role: Defensive wing
The Kings could use Johnson as an interchangeable wing who'd give them an aggressive defender with room to grow offensively. At baseline, he'd provide transition offense, slashing and defensive pressure. Long term, the Kings would eventually see more scoring development tied to his creation and shooting.
San Antonio Spurs
Projected draft range: Late lottery/Mid-first round
Alperen Sengun (Besiktas, C, 2002)
Role: Scoring/finishing center
Missing a true scoring big man, the San Antonio Spurs could target Sengun, whose breakout season in Turkey could make him the first international prospect drafted. At 6'11", he's highly skilled with footwork, touch and timing around the key. And though not consistently used as a shooter, the jumpers and free throws he's made suggest his offensive game will eventually expand outside the paint.
Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky, PF/C, Freshman)
Role: Lob catcher/rim protector
The Spurs don't have a frontcourt athlete like Jackson. He'd give them an easy-basket lob catcher and active shot-blocker right away. Though he's a tempting lottery pick for the hope that his flashes of face-up play and touch are tied to offensive upside that often went hidden at Kentucky.
Franz Wagner (Michigan, SF/PF, Sophomore)
Role: Swiss Army Knife
The Spurs could use 6'9" Wagner as a playmaking 4 who can hit threes and slash from the wings. He's one of the draft's most versatile players, including defensively, where he guards different positions and anticipates to contest shots at the rim and around the perimeter.
Toronto Raptors
Projected draft range: Mid-lottery
Scottie Barnes (Florida State, SF/PF, Freshman)
Role: Two-way playmaker
Already with a stopper in OG Anunoby, the Toronto Raptors could look to add another defensive ace and select Barnes. Between his defensive versatility, unique playmaking IQ and length for finishing, he's one of the draft's more unique two-way players.
Davion Mitchell (Baylor, PG/SG, Junior)
Role: Potential starting point guard
Mitchell makes sense for the Toronto Raptors if they're prepared to let Kyle Lowry sign elsewhere in free agency. Explosive and tough defensively with improved shooting and passing skills, the breakout junior has scouts believing there is upside despite him turning 23 years old before the season.
Keon Johnson (Tennessee, SG/SF, Freshman)
Role: Defensive wing with long-term offensive upside
Johnson would begin his career off the bench until his scoring skills started to catch his athleticism and defense. He's a best-player-available candidate based on where Toronto is projected to pick and Johnson's flashes of slashing, tough shot-making, passing and ability to pressure the ball.
Utah Jazz
Projected draft range: Late-first round
Marcus Bagley (Arizona State, SF/PF, Freshman)
Role: Stretch 3/4
Bagley's shooting fluidity for a 6'8" forward will earn him first-round looks despite his limited production. He has a simple game, but it's translatable for a stretch-4 role with his ability to shot-make off spot-ups and screens and drive past closeouts.
Trey Murphy III (Virginia, PF, Junior)
Role: Stretch 4
The Utah Jazz could see Murphy as a low-cost contributor right away based on his shooting for a 6'9" solid athlete. He won't offer any creativity, but he could play to his strengths and stretch the floor as a spot-up threat from the power forward slot.
Miles McBride (West Virginia, PG, Sophomore)
Role: Bench spark
McBride would give the Jazz a backup point guard who can apply pressure with his speed and defense. This past season, he evolved into more of a lead guard by improving his pull-up scoring, playmaking skills and clutch play.
Washington Wizards
Projected draft range: Late lottery
James Bouknight (Connecticut, SG, Sophomore)
Role: Bench scorer
The Washington Wizards could develop Bouknight as a sixth-man type scorer. Though he didn't transform into the point guard scouts hoped he would, he did strengthen his draft case with convincing flashes of self-creation, three-level shot-making and athletic finishes.
Corey Kispert (Gonzaga, SF, Senior)
Role: Shooter
The Wizards could play it safe and draft surefire a NBA shooter in Kispert. With his reliable shot and scoring efficiency, he may wind up being better suited for the starting lineup than Deni Avdija.
Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky, C, Freshman)
Role: Lob catcher/rim protector
Jackson could give the lineup easy baskets and defensive playmaking with his quickness and bounce. His immediate role would call for rim running and shot-blocking, but flashes of face-up play and touch suggest more scoring potential to unlock down the road.