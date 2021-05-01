NFL Draft 2021 Big Board: Best Remaining Players After Day 2

0 of 11

The second day of the 2021 draft just wrapped up, and it was one of the more intriguing set of rounds we have seen in quite some time.

There were a slew of trades made throughout Day 2 of the draft, with a whopping 11 deals going down on Friday that involved picks in the second and third rounds. These moves shook up the draft board and resulted in a rather unpredictable evening.

Quite a few highly regarded players tumbled down the board during it, including prospects some believed would end up being selected early. Players who were predicted by many experts to be gone before Day 3 include USC wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, UNC running back Michael Carter, Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade and Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes, all of whom are still available heading into the fourth round.

Read on to find out where these players and more fall on the updated big board going into Day 3 of the draft.

Grading Scale

10: Once-in-a-Generation Prospect at Their Position (No. 1 Overall)

9.5-9.9: Hall of Fame Talent (Top 3 Overall)

9.0-9.4: Potential All-Pro (Top 10 Overall)

8.5-8.9: Immediate-Impact NFL Starter (1st Round)

8.0-8.4: Immediate NFL Starter (1st-2nd Round)

7.5-7.9: Potential NFL Starter (2nd-3rd Round)

7.0-7.4: Future Role Player/Spot Starter (4th round)

6.5-6.9: Career Backup/Rotational Player (5th-6th round)

6.0-6.4: Fringe Backup Potential (7th round)

5.5-5.9: UDFA Who Should Make Roster (UDFA)



5.0-5.4: UDFA Long Shot to Make Roster (UDFA

0.0-4.9: Training Camp Body (UDFA)

Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:

Nate Tice: QBs, RBs, WRs and receiving TEs

Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, OGs and Cs

Justis Mosqueda: DL, EDGE and LBs

Cory Giddings: CBs and Safeties