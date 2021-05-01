NFL Draft 2021 Big Board: Best Remaining Players After Day 2

NFL Draft 2021 Big Board: Best Remaining Players After Day 2May 1, 2021
The second day of the 2021 draft just wrapped up, and it was one of the more intriguing set of rounds we have seen in quite some time.
There were a slew of trades made throughout Day 2 of the draft, with a whopping 11 deals going down on Friday that involved picks in the second and third rounds. These moves shook up the draft board and resulted in a rather unpredictable evening.
Quite a few highly regarded players tumbled down the board during it, including prospects some believed would end up being selected early. Players who were predicted by many experts to be gone before Day 3 include USC wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, UNC running back Michael Carter, Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade and Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes, all of whom are still available heading into the fourth round.
Read on to find out where these players and more fall on the updated big board going into Day 3 of the draft.
Grading Scale
10: Once-in-a-Generation Prospect at Their Position (No. 1 Overall)
9.5-9.9: Hall of Fame Talent (Top 3 Overall)
9.0-9.4: Potential All-Pro (Top 10 Overall)
8.5-8.9: Immediate-Impact NFL Starter (1st Round)
8.0-8.4: Immediate NFL Starter (1st-2nd Round)
7.5-7.9: Potential NFL Starter (2nd-3rd Round)
7.0-7.4: Future Role Player/Spot Starter (4th round)
6.5-6.9: Career Backup/Rotational Player (5th-6th round)
6.0-6.4: Fringe Backup Potential (7th round)
5.5-5.9: UDFA Who Should Make Roster (UDFA)
5.0-5.4: UDFA Long Shot to Make Roster (UDFA
0.0-4.9: Training Camp Body (UDFA)
Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:
Nate Tice: QBs, RBs, WRs and receiving TEs
Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, OGs and Cs
Justis Mosqueda: DL, EDGE and LBs
Cory Giddings: CBs and Safeties
Quarterbacks
Scouted by: Nate Tice
Biggest Sleeper: Donald Hammond III
1. Donald Hammond III, Air Force (6.7)
2. Jamie Newman, Georgia (6.6)
3. Peyton Ramsey, Northwestern (6.5)
4. Ian Book, Notre Dame (6.4)
5. Feleipe Franks, Arkansas (6.4)
6. Sam Ehlinger, Texas (6.3)
Running Backs
Scouted by: Nate Tice
Best Vision: Jermar Jefferson
Best Third-Down Back: Michael Carter
Biggest Sleeper: Jermar Jefferson
1. Michael Carter, North Carolina (7.7)
2. Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis (7.4)
3. Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State (7.25)
4. Kylin Hill, Mississippi State (7.2)
5. Jaret Patterson, Buffalo (7.15)
6. Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech (7.0)
7. Rhamondre Stevenson, Oklahoma (6.9)
8. Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State (6.85)
9. Javian Hawkins, Louisville (6.8)
10. Brenden Knox, Marshall (6.8)
11. Larry Rountree III, Missouri (6.8)
12. Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana (6.7)
13. Ben Mason, Michigan (6.6)
14. Demetric Felton, UCLA (6.5)
15. Pooka Williams Jr., Kansas (6.5)
16. Chris Evans, Michigan (6.4)
17. Kene Nwangwu, Iowa State (5.9)
Wide Receivers
Scouted by: Nate Tice
Biggest Sleeper: Antonio Nunn
1. Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma St. (7.8)
2. Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC (7.7)
3. Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa (7.6)
4. Simi Fehoko, Stanford (7.4)
5. Seth Williams, Auburn (7.3)
6. Cornell Powell, Clemson (7.25)
7. Jonathan Adams, Arkansas State (7.2)
8. Cade Johnson, South Dakota State (7.1)
9. Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (7.1)
10. Austin Watkins Jr., UAB (7.0)
11. Frank Darby, Arizona State (7.0)
12. Jacob Harris, UCF (7.0)
13. Jaelon Darden, North Texas (7.0)
14. Antonio Nunn, Buffalo (6.9)
15. Dazz Newsome, North Carolina (6.9)
16. Dax Milne, BYU (6.8)
17. Shi Smith, South Carolina (6.8)
18. Marquez Stevenson, Houston (6.7)
19. Trevon Grimes, Florida (6.7)
20. Mike Strachan, Charleston (6.4)
21. Brennan Eagles, Texas (6.4)
22. Dez Fitzpatrick, Louisville (6.4)
23. Sage Surratt, Wake Forest (6.3)
24. Josh Imatorbhebhe, Illinois (5.9)
25. Ben Skowronek, Notre Dame (5.9)
26. Dai'Jean Dixon, Nicholls St. (5.9)
27. Warren Jackson, Colorado State (5.9)
28. Marlon Williams, UCF (5.9)
29. Brandon Smith, Iowa (5.8)
30. Jhamon Ausbon, Texas A&M (5.8)
Tight Ends
Scouted by: Nate Tice
Biggest Sleeper: Zach Davidson
1. Brevin Jordan, Miami (FL) (7.5)
2. Kenny Yeboah, Mississippi (6.8)
3. John Bates, Boise State (6.7)
4. Noah Gray, Duke (6.5)
5. Zach Davidson, Central Missouri (6.5)
6. Kylen Granson, SMU (6.4)
7. Matt Bushman, BYU (6.4)
8. Tony Poljan, Virginia (6.4)
9. Cary Angeline, North Carolina State (5.9)
10. Briley Moore, Kansas State (5.9)
11. Nick Eubanks, Michigan (5.9)
12. Quintin Morris, Bowling Green (5.8)
Offensive Tackles
Scouted by: Brandon Thorn
Biggest Sleeper: Stone Forsythe
1. Stone Forsythe, Florida (8.0)
2. Brenden Jaimes, Nebraska (7.8)
3. Josh Ball, Marshall (7.5)
4. Landon Young, Kentucky (7.0)
5. Tommy Doyle, Miami (OH) (6.9)
6. James Hudson, Cincinnati (6.9)
7. D'Ante Smith, East Carolina (6.9)
8. Larnel Coleman, Massachusetts (6.8)
9. Dan Moore Jr., Texas A&M (6.7)
10. Alaric Jackson, Iowa (6.5)
11. Adrian Ealy, Oklahoma (6.3)
12. Jake Curhan, California (6.3)
13. Matt Farniok, Nebraska (6.0)
14. Chandon Herring, BYU (5.9)
Interior Offensive Linemen
Scouted by: Brandon Thorn
1. Drew Dalman, Stanford (7.7)
2. Trey Smith, Tennessee (7.6)
3. Deonte Brown, Alabama (7.6)
4. Jackson Carman, Clemson (7.5)
5. David Moore, Grambling State (7.4)
6. Royce Newman, Mississippi (7.4)
7. Robert Jones, Middle Tennessee State (7.3)
8. Trey Hill, Georgia (7.0)
9. Will Fries, Penn State (7.0)
10. Michal Menet, Penn State (7.0)
11. Jared Hocker, Texas A&M (6.9)
12. Jaylon Moore, Western Michigan (6.8)
13. William Sherman, Colorado (6.8)
14. Drake Jackson, Kentucky (6.8)
15. Jack Anderson, Texas Tech (6.7)
16. Larry Borom, Missouri (6.6)
17. Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina (6.5)
18. Kayode Awosika, Buffalo (6.4)
19. Tristen Hoge, BYU (6.4)
20. Carson Green, Texas A&M (5.9)
21. Jimmy Morrissey, Pittsburgh (5.8)
Defensive Linemen
Scouted by: Justis Mosqueda
Best Nose Tackle: Khyiris Tonga
Best Run-Stopper: Jay Tufele
Most Versatile: Daviyon Nixon
Biggest Sleeper: Khyiris Tonga
1. Daviyon Nixon, Iowa (8.51)
2. Jay Tufele, USC (7.83)
3. Khyiris Tonga, BYU (7.74)
4. Marvin Wilson, Florida State (7.61)
5. Tommy Togiai, Ohio State (7.5)
6. Tyler Shelvin, LSU (7.4)
7. Jaylen Twyman, Pittsburgh (7.3)
8. Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M (7.21)
9. Jonathan Marshall, Arkansas (7.2)
10. Marlon Tuipulotu, USC (7.1)
11. Marquiss Spencer, Mississippi St. (6.8)
12. Naquan Jones, Michigan State (6.8)
13. Jordon Scott, Oregon (6.76)
14. Mustafa Johnson, Colorado (6.76)
15. Austin Faoliu, Oregon (6.71)
16. Ta'Quon Graham, Texas (6.7)
17. Malik Herring, Georgia (6.5)
18. Darius Stills, West Virginia (6.3)
19. Quinton Bohanna, Kentucky (6.3)
20. Tedarrell Slaton, Florida (6.3)
Edge-Rushers
Scouted by: Justis Mosqueda
Best Power Rusher: Joshua Kaindoh
Most Versatile: Rashad Weaver
Biggest Sleeper: Shaka Toney
1. Rashad Weaver, Pittsburgh (7.9)
2. Shaka Toney, Penn State (7.7)
3. Joshua Kaindoh, Florida State (7.6)
4. Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame (7.43)
5. William Bradley-King, Baylor (7.42)
6. Patrick Johnson, Tulane (7.25)
7. Quincy Roche, Miami (FL) (7.22)
8. Chris Rumph II, Duke (7.21)
9. Elerson Smith, Northern Iowa (7.21)
10. Janarius Robinson, Florida State (7.21)
11. Jordan Smith, UAB (7.2)
12. Cameron Sample, Tulane (7.0)
13. Charles Snowden, Virginia (7.0)
14. Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Notre Dame (6.9)
15. Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina (6.76)
16. Darius Hodge, Marshall (6.7)
17. Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State (6.7)
18. Jonathon Cooper, Ohio State (6.45)
19. Malcolm Koonce, Buffalo (6.45)
20. Wyatt Hubert, Kansas State (6.4)
21. Max Roberts, Boston College (6.4)
22. Victor Dimukeje, Duke (6.3)
23. Earnest Brown, Northwestern (5.5)
Linebackers
Scouted by: Justis Mosqueda
1. Dylan Moses, Alabama (7.62)
2. Derrick Barnes, Purdue (7.3)
3. Garret Wallow, TCU (7.25)
4. Jabril Cox, LSU (7.21)
5. Cameron McGrone, Michigan (6.8)
6. Justin Hilliard, Ohio State (6.8)
7. Jon Rhattigan, Army (6.76)
8. Tony Fields II, West Virginia (6.75)
9. Nick Niemann, Iowa (6.71)
10. Isaiah McDuffie, Boston College (6.7)
11. Buddy Johnson, Texas A&M (6.7)
12. KJ Britt, Auburn (6.7)
13. Amen Ogbongbemiga, Oklahoma State (6.3)
14. Anthony Hines III, Texas A&M (6.3)
15. Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State (6.3)
16. Grant Stuard, Houston (6.3)
17. Paddy Fisher, Northwestern (5.5)
18. Tuf Borland, Ohio State (5.5)
Cornerbacks
Scouted by: Cory Giddings
1. Kary Vincent Jr., LSU (7.8)
2. Marco Wilson, Florida (7.51)
3. Mark Gilbert, Duke (7.5)
4. Shaun Wade, Ohio State (7.4)
5. Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon (7.4)
6. DJ Daniel, Georgia (7.3)
7. Keith Taylor, Washington (7.2)
8. Thomas Graham Jr., Oregon (7.1)
9. Camryn Bynum, California (7.0)
10. Tay Gowan, UCF (6.9)
11. Bryce Thompson, Tennessee (6.9)
12. Shakur Brown, Michigan State (6.8)
13. Trill Williams, Syracuse (6.7)
14. Tre Brown, Oklahoma (6.6)
15. Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina (6.5)
16. Mark Webb, Georgia (6.5)
17. Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas (6.5)
18. Bryan Mills, North Carolina Central (6.3)
19. Brandin Echols, Kentucky (6.1)
20. Darren Hall, San Diego State (6.0)
21. Michael Carter II, Duke (6.0)
Safeties
Scouted by: Cory Giddings
Best Run-Stopper: Hamsah Nasirildeen
Biggest Sleeper: Brady Breeze
1. Jamar Johnson, Indiana (7.6)
2. Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State (7.2)
3. James Wiggins, Cincinnati (7.2)
4. Tyree Gillespie, Missouri (7.2)
5. JaCoby Stevens, LSU (7.2)
6. Brady Breeze, Oregon (7.1)
7. Caden Sterns, Texas (7.0)
8. Talanoa Hufanga, USC (7.0)
9. Ar'Darius Washington, TCU (6.9)
10. Christian Uphoff, Illinois St. (6.8)
11. Shawn Davis, Florida (6.8)
12. Jamien Sherwood, Auburn (6.8)
13. Darrick Forrest Jr., Cincinnati (6.7)
14. Paris Ford, Pittsburgh (6.7)
15. Donovan Stiner, Florida (6.7)
16. Damar Hamlin, Pittsburgh (6.6)
17. Richard LeCounte, Georgia (6.5)
18. Joshuah Bledsoe, Missouri (6.3)