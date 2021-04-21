Dolphins GM on Trading No. 6 NFL Draft Pick: We're Comfortable Where We Are

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins have been busy moving their draft picks around this offseason, but general manager Chris Grier said he doesn't anticipate any more changes with their first-round selection.

"When we made our move, we had targeted a number of players we like," he said, per Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "We're very comfortable where we are, but we'll always evaluate it. We feel good where we are and we won't have any regrets."

The Dolphins traded their No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for the 12th pick and three other selections and then swapped the No. 12 pick and two other selections to the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 6 selection and a fifth-round pick this year.

In a quarterback-heavy draft class, the Dolphins showed confidence in Tua Tagovailoa after letting Ryan Fitzpatrick walk in free agency and passing on drafting in the top three.

Grier's comments come after a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who said Monday that the team has received interest from other franchises looking to move up to the No. 6 selection. While Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Trey Lance are expected to be drafted early, the Dolphins' top pick could become especially coveted if one of those players happens to fall.

Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel said any new trade is unlikely to happen until draft night.

In addition to the No. 6 pick, the Dolphins own the No. 18 slot and then round out their draft class with two second-round selections, a third-rounder, a fifth-rounder and a pair of picks in the seventh round.