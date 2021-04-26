The Biggest Bust in Every NFL Team's Draft History

0 of 32

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL draft is less than one week away. It's a time of great optimism for many teams. The Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers will be kicking off the festivities Thursday in Cleveland by hopefully drafting signal-callers who will lead their teams for years to come.

However, it's also a time of considerable trepidation. With all of that hope comes more than a little fear. Sure, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence may look like a star in the making, but he wouldn't be the first No. 1 overall draft pick to fall flat.

For every Peyton Manning, there's a JaMarcus Russell.

And for every Patrick Mahomes (taken 10th overall), there's a Mitchell Trubisky (taken No. 2).

For every superstar, there's a bust.

Some teams have swung and missed more than others, but every squad has whiffed more than once in the first round. Every team has a misfire that stands above the rest as the worst in franchise history, a bust the franchise and its fanbase would really like to forget.

But it's more fun to take a stroll down memory lane and remind them.