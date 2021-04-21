Lakers' Anthony Davis: Kobe Bryant's Nike Contract Expiring 'Definitely Hurts'

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

With Nike not extending its contract with Kobe Bryant's estate, Anthony Davis will have to conserve his remaining sneakers.

"It definitely hurts," Davis said of the news, per Mark Medina of USA Today. "It definitely makes me think about which Kobes I want to wear and which ones I want to keep as my personal possessions."

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in January 2020 but had a contract with Nike through this month. Nike let the deal expire, giving the Los Angeles Lakers legend's estate the ability to negotiate with other brands, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

"Kobe Bryant was an important part of Nike's deep connection to consumers," Nike said in a statement. "He pushed us and made everyone around him better. Though our contractual relationship has ended, he remains a deeply loved member of the Nike family."

After beginning his NBA career with Adidas, Bryant signed with Nike in 2003 and released numerous signature shoes over the next two decades.

Davis has been with Nike since entering the NBA in 2012.