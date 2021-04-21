    Nets Rumors: Mike James Agrees to 10-Day Contract After CSKA Moscow Release

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2021

    Phoenix Suns guard Mike James (55) in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Saturday, Nov 11, 2017, in Phoenix. The Suns defeated the Timberwolves 118-110. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly signed guard Mike James to a 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    CSKA Moscow of the VTB United League and EuroLeague announced Wednesday that it had granted James his release, making it possible he was heading toward a deal with the Nets.

    The 30-year-old James has one year of NBA experience, playing for the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans during the 2017-18 season.

    During his one NBA season, James appeared in 36 games, starting 10, and averaged 9.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 38.3 percent from the field and 26.5 percent from long range.

    James, who played in Europe prior to his NBA stint, returned to Europe thereafter, playing for Olimpia Milano and CSKA Moscow.

    At the conclusion of the 2018-19 EuroLeague season, James won the Alphonso Ford Trophy as the top scorer in the EuroLeague with 19.8 points per game.

    He followed that up with an average of 21.1 points per game in the EuroLeague the following season and was averaging 19.3 points, 5.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 27 EuroLeague games this season before getting released by CSKA Moscow.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    James will add some much-needed depth to a Nets backcourt that has been ravaged by injuries this season. Most notably, James Harden has missed the past seven games with a hamstring injury, and head coach Steve Nash said Tuesday that he suffered a setback in his recovery.

    Also, Spencer Dinwiddie is out for the season, while Chris Chiozza and Tyler Johnson are on the shelf as well.

    James will at least temporarily help lend some support to Kyrie Irving and Landry Shamet, who have essentially been a two-man show in the backcourt since Harden got injured.

    It is unclear if the former Eastern Arizona and Lamar standout will remain with the Nets for the remainder of the season, but if he acquits himself well, he has a chance to stick with the Nets through the playoffs and perhaps even be part of the rotation during the postseason.

    Related

      NBA odds: Nets vs. Raptors prediction, odds, pick, and more

      NBA odds: Nets vs. Raptors prediction, odds, pick, and more
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      NBA odds: Nets vs. Raptors prediction, odds, pick, and more

      Josh Fisher
      via ClutchPoints

      AD Plans to Play vs. Mavs

      Lakers star (calf) expects to play Thursday if he feels good coming out of practice

      AD Plans to Play vs. Mavs
      NBA logo
      NBA

      AD Plans to Play vs. Mavs

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Mike James signing with Nets after controversial exit from Russia

      Mike James signing with Nets after controversial exit from Russia
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Mike James signing with Nets after controversial exit from Russia

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      Mobile Sports Betting to Be Legal in NY; Fully Functional by 2022 Super Bowl

      Mobile betting is on the way in NY 👀

      Mobile Sports Betting to Be Legal in NY; Fully Functional by 2022 Super Bowl
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Mobile Sports Betting to Be Legal in NY; Fully Functional by 2022 Super Bowl

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report