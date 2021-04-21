Nets Rumors: Mike James Agrees to 10-Day Contract After CSKA Moscow Release

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly signed guard Mike James to a 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

CSKA Moscow of the VTB United League and EuroLeague announced Wednesday that it had granted James his release, making it possible he was heading toward a deal with the Nets.

The 30-year-old James has one year of NBA experience, playing for the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans during the 2017-18 season.

During his one NBA season, James appeared in 36 games, starting 10, and averaged 9.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 38.3 percent from the field and 26.5 percent from long range.

James, who played in Europe prior to his NBA stint, returned to Europe thereafter, playing for Olimpia Milano and CSKA Moscow.

At the conclusion of the 2018-19 EuroLeague season, James won the Alphonso Ford Trophy as the top scorer in the EuroLeague with 19.8 points per game.

He followed that up with an average of 21.1 points per game in the EuroLeague the following season and was averaging 19.3 points, 5.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 27 EuroLeague games this season before getting released by CSKA Moscow.

James will add some much-needed depth to a Nets backcourt that has been ravaged by injuries this season. Most notably, James Harden has missed the past seven games with a hamstring injury, and head coach Steve Nash said Tuesday that he suffered a setback in his recovery.

Also, Spencer Dinwiddie is out for the season, while Chris Chiozza and Tyler Johnson are on the shelf as well.

James will at least temporarily help lend some support to Kyrie Irving and Landry Shamet, who have essentially been a two-man show in the backcourt since Harden got injured.

It is unclear if the former Eastern Arizona and Lamar standout will remain with the Nets for the remainder of the season, but if he acquits himself well, he has a chance to stick with the Nets through the playoffs and perhaps even be part of the rotation during the postseason.