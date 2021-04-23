2021 NFL Draft: Latest Buzz Surrounding Every NFL Team

0 of 32

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

As we head into the final week before the 2021 NFL draft, we should start to get a clearer picture of teams' plans and their views of some of the top prospects.

While subterfuge is still the goal for most front offices, nuggets of truth usually start to slip in the days leading up to the draft. At the same time, those in the media start to play catch-up with the general perception of prospects.

This happened three years ago, when the Cleveland Browns kept their intention of drafting Baker Mayfield first overall secret almost up until draft day. It won't happen with the No. 1 pick this year, unless the Jacksonville Jaguars shock the world and don't take Trevor Lawrence out of Clemson.

However, while Lawrence and BYU's Zach Wilson are widely expected to be the first two players off the board, there's still plenty that remains uncertain. Who will the San Francisco 49ers take at No. 3? Will the Atlanta Falcons trade out of the No. 4 spot? Which teams are interested in moving into the top 10?

At least some rumors, innuendos or bits of speculation should emerge as truths in the coming days. For now, let's dig into the latest buzz surrounding every NFL team.