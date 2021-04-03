Saints Rumors: Florida's Kyle Trask Intrigues New Orleans in 2021 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

As the New Orleans Saints seek a long-term replacement for Drew Brees, one quarterback in the 2021 NFL draft class has reportedly caught their eye.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday on SportsCenter that the Saints "like" Florida's Kyle Trask.

The Saints currently have the 28th pick in the first round. It seems unlikely they would be able to move up far enough to select one of the top five quarterbacks in this class, especially if three of them are off the board after the first three picks are made.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Trask ranked as the sixth-best quarterback this year, behind Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones and Trey Lance.

In Todd McShay's most recent mock draft released Thursday on ESPN.com, the Chicago Bears selected Trask in the second round with the 52nd pick.

McShay notes that Trask has "great touch and anticipation on his passes despite some shortcomings with arm strength."

That scouting report would seem to fit the system that head coach Sean Payton ran in recent years, when Brees' arm strength prevented him from pushing the ball deep down the field.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

New Orleans currently has Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston as its in-house options to replace Brees.

Payton said last month on The Dan Patrick Show he's expecting Hill and Winston to compete for the starting job, but he added "there's a few things that may still be out there."

Hill started four games last season when Brees was injured. He threw for 928 yards, ran for 457 yards and accounted for 13 touchdowns in 16 appearances in 2020.

Trask led the nation with 43 touchdown passes and finished second with 4,283 passing yards in his final season at Florida.