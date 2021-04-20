    Bubba Wallace: 'Justice Served' with Derek Chauvin Verdict for George Floyd Murder

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2021

    FILE - Driver Bubba Wallace wears a Black Lives Matter shirt as he prepares for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Martinsville, Va. NASCAR drivers don't plan to boycott Saturday night's, Aug. 29 race at Daytona International Speedway to raise awareness of social and racial injustices. Bubba Wallace, the only fulltime Black driver in the elite Cup Series, said that decision should not be interpreted as
    Steve Helber/Associated Press

    NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace responded on Twitter Tuesday to the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd:

    Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, in May 2020

    Floyd's death spurred worldwide protests in the name of racial justice, with many athletes getting involved.

    Wallace supported the protests against police brutality by wearing a shirt that read "I Can't Breathe" and "Black Lives Matter" ahead of a NASCAR race. He also gave his thoughts on the protests on social media.

    The 27-year-old is the only Black full-time driver in the NASCAR Cup Series.

    Wallace received support from his fellow drivers in June after a noose was found in his garage. The FBI later determined he was not the subject of a hate crime.

