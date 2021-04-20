Bubba Wallace: 'Justice Served' with Derek Chauvin Verdict for George Floyd Murder

Steve Helber/Associated Press

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace responded on Twitter Tuesday to the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd:

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, in May 2020.

Floyd's death spurred worldwide protests in the name of racial justice, with many athletes getting involved.

Wallace supported the protests against police brutality by wearing a shirt that read "I Can't Breathe" and "Black Lives Matter" ahead of a NASCAR race. He also gave his thoughts on the protests on social media.

The 27-year-old is the only Black full-time driver in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Wallace received support from his fellow drivers in June after a noose was found in his garage. The FBI later determined he was not the subject of a hate crime.