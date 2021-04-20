Kyrie Irving, Nets Beat Pelicans 134-129 Despite Zion Williamson's 33 Points

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets bounced back from Sunday's buzzer-beating loss to Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat with a 134-129 road victory over Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center.

It's a much-needed victory over a struggling opponent as the Nets try to keep pace with the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference. Entering Tuesday, Brooklyn was one game back of the Sixers for first place in both the East and the Atlantic Division. With Philadelphia off Tuesday, the Nets are now a half-game back.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, have dropped their fourth consecutive game after two straight overtime losses on the road.

Returning to New Orleans didn't provide much of a remedy as the Nets rolled to a close win despite Kevin Durant, James Harden, Nicolas Claxton, Tyler Johnson and Reggie Perry.

Notable Performers:

Kyrie Irving, PG, Brooklyn Nets: 32 points, 8 assists, 2 rebounds

Jeff Green, PF, Brooklyn Nets: 15 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists

Zion Williamson, PF, New Orleans Pelicans: 33 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists

Brandon Ingram, SF, New Orleans Pelicans: 27 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds

What's Next?

The Nets' three-game road trip concludes with a matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. The Pelicans are also heading right back out on the road. They'll face the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday.

