    Video: 'Ted Lasso' Season 2 Trailer Revealed, Will Premiere on July 23

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 20, 2021

    Jason Sudeikis arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
    Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

    The summer is heating up with the announcement that season two of Ted Lasso will premiere on Apple TV+ on July 23.

    Apple TV dropped a new trailer featuring footage from the upcoming season on Tuesday:

    Season 1 ended (spoiler warning) with AFC Richmond being relegated after a loss to Manchester City, and Lasso and Rebecca Welton, who owns the club, vowing to get back to and win the Premier League. 

    The new trailer ends with a particularly good zinger about the New York Jets, though it may not age well. Pixar's Soul dissed the Knicks in 2020, and the team is now riding a six-game winning streak and currently the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. 

    Perhaps Ted Lasso's Jets joke will inspire the team to make a playoff run in 2021. 

    Since Ted Lasso, the show and character, are fundamentally optimistic and hopeful about everything, it would be fitting if the Jets were great next season. 

    Regardless of how the Jets fare, Ted Lasso being back in our lives this summer is reason enough to celebrate. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Reports: Man Utd Chairman Ed Woodward Resigns

      Reports: Man Utd Chairman Ed Woodward Resigns
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Reports: Man Utd Chairman Ed Woodward Resigns

      Adam Crafton
      via The Athletic

      Chelsea Backing Out of Super League 🚨

      EPL club requesting withdrawal from European Super League (multiple reports)

      Chelsea Backing Out of Super League 🚨
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Chelsea Backing Out of Super League 🚨

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      FIFA Warns Super League Clubs

      President Infantino tells founding clubs they must 'live with the consequences' if they continue

      FIFA Warns Super League Clubs
      World Football logo
      World Football

      FIFA Warns Super League Clubs

      Reuters
      via Reuters

      Chairman: Super League 'Will Save Football'

      Florentino Perez gives bombshell interview. Full quotes here 📲

      Chairman: Super League 'Will Save Football'
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Chairman: Super League 'Will Save Football'

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report