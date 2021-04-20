Video: 'Ted Lasso' Season 2 Trailer Revealed, Will Premiere on July 23

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

The summer is heating up with the announcement that season two of Ted Lasso will premiere on Apple TV+ on July 23.

Apple TV dropped a new trailer featuring footage from the upcoming season on Tuesday:

Season 1 ended (spoiler warning) with AFC Richmond being relegated after a loss to Manchester City, and Lasso and Rebecca Welton, who owns the club, vowing to get back to and win the Premier League.

The new trailer ends with a particularly good zinger about the New York Jets, though it may not age well. Pixar's Soul dissed the Knicks in 2020, and the team is now riding a six-game winning streak and currently the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Perhaps Ted Lasso's Jets joke will inspire the team to make a playoff run in 2021.

Since Ted Lasso, the show and character, are fundamentally optimistic and hopeful about everything, it would be fitting if the Jets were great next season.

Regardless of how the Jets fare, Ted Lasso being back in our lives this summer is reason enough to celebrate.