UFC's Dana White on Jake Paul: 'Why Don't You Go Fight a F--king Boxer?'

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White doesn't appear to be a fan of Jake Paul's transition into the boxing world and constant calling out of mixed martial artists to fight.

Speaking to Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports (h/t Jesse Holland of MMA Mania), White wants to see Paul actually challenge a boxer.

“Why don’t you go fight a f--king boxer?” White said. “What the f--k do these guys keep talking to UFC guys for? I’m gonna have to slap them with another f--king legal letter, these f--king idiots. Go talk to f--king boxers. What are you doing?”

Paul has won each of his first three professional boxing matches, but he has yet to fight a formally-trained boxer in any of those matches. He beat fellow YouTube celebrity Ali Eson Gib in his debut and followed that up with a win over former NBA player Nate Robinson.

On Saturday, Paul beat former mixed martial artist Ben Askren by first-round TKO. The fight has generated controversy from fans for potentially being fixed in order for Paul to win.

Askren denied the accusation in a conversation with ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

Paul has been trying to get Conor McGregor to fight him for months. The controversial internet personality told TMZ Sports in December his camp would offer McGregor $50 million for a boxing match.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

McGregor remains under contract to UFC. He is scheduled to headline UFC 264 on July 10 against Dustin Poirier.