    UFC's Dana White Refutes Snoop Dogg About $2M 'Illegal Bet' on Jake Paul Fight

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 20, 2021

    FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, UFC President Dana White speaks at a news conference in New York. UFC 249 has been canceled after ESPN and parent company Disney stopped White's plan to keep fighting amid the coronavirus pandemic. After defiantly vowing for weeks to maintain a regular schedule of fights, White announced the decision to cease competition Thursday, April 9, on ESPN, the UFC's broadcast partner. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    UFC President Dana White is refuting Snoop Dogg's claim that White made a $2 million bet on Ben Askren in Saturday's boxing match with Jake Paul. 

    After Paul defeated Askren, Snoop Dogg was asking White "where my money at?" over the house microphone in reference to an alleged bet the two men had on the fight:

    Speaking to Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports (h/t Simon Samano of MMA Junkie), White denied ever making any sort of bet. 

    “I can tell you this: I don’t owe Snoop $2 million. I never bet … let me make it clear right here to everybody: I have never made an illegal bet, ever,” White said. “I did not make an illegal bet on Saturday night. I did not bet $2 million with Snoop or anybody.”

    White did jokingly make reference to a $1 million bet he would put on Askren during an appearance on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson last month.

    "I hope you can bet on this thing because I'll f--king bet a million dollars that [Paul] loses this f--king fight," White said (h/t Alan Dawson of Insider.com). "A million dollars that he loses this fight."

    Snoop Dogg caught wind of that comment, telling TMZ Sports he wanted White to put up $2 million for Askren to win. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    There's no indication that White ever took Snoop up on that offer or even made a bet on the outcome of the fight. 

    Paul defeated Askren by TKO less than two minutes into the first round in the main event of the six-fight card from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The YouTube star has won each of his first three professional boxing fights by knockout or TKO. 

    Related

      Full Breakdown of Usman vs. Masvidal 2

      Everything you need to know before the rematch at UFC 261 Saturday 📲

      Full Breakdown of Usman vs. Masvidal 2
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Full Breakdown of Usman vs. Masvidal 2

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report

      ONE on TNT III Predictions 🔮

      Can Lineker rack up another win? Our staff predicts ONE on TNT III. Watch live in app or on TNT tomorrow at 10pm ET 📲

      ONE on TNT III Predictions 🔮
      MMA logo
      MMA

      ONE on TNT III Predictions 🔮

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report

      Chimaev: 'I Want to Get Back and Smash Somebody'

      Chimaev: 'I Want to Get Back and Smash Somebody'
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Chimaev: 'I Want to Get Back and Smash Somebody'

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      White Refutes Snoop Dogg's Claim of $2 Million Bet

      White Refutes Snoop Dogg's Claim of $2 Million Bet
      MMA logo
      MMA

      White Refutes Snoop Dogg's Claim of $2 Million Bet

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report