UFC's Dana White Refutes Snoop Dogg About $2M 'Illegal Bet' on Jake Paul Fight

UFC President Dana White is refuting Snoop Dogg's claim that White made a $2 million bet on Ben Askren in Saturday's boxing match with Jake Paul.

After Paul defeated Askren, Snoop Dogg was asking White "where my money at?" over the house microphone in reference to an alleged bet the two men had on the fight:

Speaking to Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports (h/t Simon Samano of MMA Junkie), White denied ever making any sort of bet.

“I can tell you this: I don’t owe Snoop $2 million. I never bet … let me make it clear right here to everybody: I have never made an illegal bet, ever,” White said. “I did not make an illegal bet on Saturday night. I did not bet $2 million with Snoop or anybody.”

White did jokingly make reference to a $1 million bet he would put on Askren during an appearance on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson last month.

"I hope you can bet on this thing because I'll f--king bet a million dollars that [Paul] loses this f--king fight," White said (h/t Alan Dawson of Insider.com). "A million dollars that he loses this fight."

Snoop Dogg caught wind of that comment, telling TMZ Sports he wanted White to put up $2 million for Askren to win.

There's no indication that White ever took Snoop up on that offer or even made a bet on the outcome of the fight.

Paul defeated Askren by TKO less than two minutes into the first round in the main event of the six-fight card from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The YouTube star has won each of his first three professional boxing fights by knockout or TKO.