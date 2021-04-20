Zion Williamson Believes He Could Have Made It to NFL as TE or WR

Nick Wass/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson said Tuesday he's confident he could have reached the NFL if he chose football over basketball.

"Yeah, I believe I could," Williamson told former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe with a laugh on the Club Shay Shay podcast. "I'm just a competitor."

Sharpe then asked the 2021 NBA All-Star selection what position he would have played in the NFL.

"I think I would either do tight end or receiver. One of those two," Williamson said.

Williamson, who played quarterback in the youth football ranks before shifting his focus solely to basketball, certainly possesses an NFL frame at 6'7'', 284 pounds.

While that's tight end size on paper, the 20-year-old Duke product has showcased a unique combination of power and athleticism that could have allowed him to operate as an outside receiver at that height and weight, which would have represented a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

At minimum, he could have represented a major red-zone weapon as somebody with the strength and leaping ability to make pretty much any kind of contested catch in or near the end zone.

The Pelicans are happy he chose the basketball route as he's become the central figure in their building process, which has yielded a promising core with Williamson joined by Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball, all of whom are 23 or younger.

The Pelicans are back in action Tuesday night when they host the Brooklyn Nets while looking to chase down a playoff berth in the loaded Western Conference.