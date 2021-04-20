2021 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions and Prospects in Danger of Falling

2 of 4

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Draft stocks are relative to whoever is making the assessment, and since we're mocking Justin Fields third overall, clearly we aren't envisioning a tumble.

But there's enough chatter about a possible stumble to consider it within the realm of possibility.

Former NFL general manager and current analyst at The Athletic, Michael Lombardi, told SiriusXM's The Wrap with Patrick Meagher (h/t Niners Nation) that Fields "is not going to go No. 3."

"If it's not Mac Jones, it's Trey Lance," he said.

If Fields doesn't go No. 3, where he could fall? Well, one analyst is forecasting a precipitous drop. NFL.com's Charley Casserly doesn't have Fields getting drafted until 24th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Casserly is definitely in the minority. Most mocks still have the 22-year-old going inside the top 10, and those that don't have the New England Patriots snatching him up at No. 15.

But the fact that Fields isn't cemented at No. 3 (or higher) is puzzling. He has pedigree, a wealth of physical talent and loads of production (including 63 passing touchdowns against just nine interceptions over the past two seasons).

If the Niners and others let him slip by, he could be remembered as the one that got away.