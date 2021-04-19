    Stephen Jones Says Cowboys Are Drawing Interest from Teams for No. 10 Draft Pick

    Jenna Ciccotelli
April 19, 2021
    The 50-yard-line and Dallas Cowboys logo is seen on the field before an NFC wild-card NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
    Roger Steinman/Associated Press

    The Dallas Cowboys are open to offers for their first-round draft pick, and they're reportedly getting them.

    Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told K&C Masterpiece on 105.3 The Fan that the team has received interest from other organizations regarding their No. 10 pick.

    "It's really just starting to pick up," he said Monday. "I'm sure up at the top it's hot because as you've already seen, one trade has been made. But where we sit, we're starting to get a few calls, and it'll only pick up as we get closer to next Thursday."

    Jones also gave insight into what the team could be looking for should they draft at No. 10. It's not a quarterback, even though that's what most teams at the top are looking for in a quarterback-heavy class that includes Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Trey Lance, Zach Wilson and Mac Jones.

    The team has confidence in Dak Prescott, who they signed to a new four-year, $160 million deal in March after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5. 

    "That certainly helps us out, since we signed our quarterback of the future this spring and know he's the answer to our riddle," he said

    That gives the Cowboys the opportunity to look to the defensive side of the ball, which is sorely needed after a 6-10 campaign in which they ranked toward the bottom of the league in both yards allowed (386.4, 10th-worst in the league) and points allowed (29.6, fifth-most). 

    The NFL draft begins April 29. 

