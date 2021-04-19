Dolphins Rumors: Miami Considering Trading No. 6 Draft Pick amid Interest

Doug Murray/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins may not be done making moves leading up to the 2021 NFL draft.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the AFC East team has "received calls from teams looking to trade up to No. 6, and it is something they're considering."

Miami has already been quite busy leading up to the draft.

It landed the No. 12 pick along with first- and third-round picks in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023 from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft. It then traded the No. 12 pick it acquired from the 49ers, a 2021 fourth-rounder and a 2022 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 6 pick and a fifth-rounder in this year's draft.

The Dolphins are in something of a unique position selecting so early this year because they don't necessarily need a quarterback in a draft that could have five taken in the early going.

They selected Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick in last year's draft and went 10-6 during his rookie season.

Continuing to make trades would allow Miami to build more draft capital as it looks to build a consistent winner around Tagovailoa.

The B/R NFL Scouting Department projected the Dolphins to take tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 6 pick in the draft, but they could still land a pass-catcher such as Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith if they trade down while addressing other positions with additional picks they acquire.

For now, Miami remains a primary storyline in the lead-up to the draft as a team that has already proved it is willing to make deals.