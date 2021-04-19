Patrick Mahomes 'Doing Tremendous' After Surgery on Toe Injury, Per Andy Reid

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The recovery for Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is going well after undergoing toe surgery in February.

"Pat's doing tremendous, getting great flexibility in that toe," head coach Andy Reid told reporters Monday. "He's worked his tail off. Not a real fun thing to do with that, it seems like a small thing but that toe is rather large and stiff before the surgery and after the surgery. So he's really worked hard at getting that right."

Mahomes had suffered a torn plantar plate in his toe, also known as turf toe, during his team's divisional round game against the Cleveland Browns, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He played two more games with the injury, including the Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The quarterback underwent surgery shortly after a final game with a projected recovery that would take several months to return to full strength.

"I think I'm progressing well," Mahomes said Monday. "I think I'm ahead of schedule, myself. Obviously, they're trying to be cautious and not push me out there too soon. But I'm doing what I can.

The 25-year-old added that he is hoping to do more work by the "end of the offseason."

The Chiefs will likely remain patient with a player who signed a 10-year extension worth up to $503 million before the start of last season.

Mahomes has been a star when healthy in his career, earning a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first three years as a starter. He also has an MVP award, a Super Bowl title and a Super Bowl MVP award in this short time. He finished last season with 4,740 passing yards and 38 touchdowns in just 15 games.

Despite falling short of another title in 2020, Kansas City remains a top contender as long as Mahomes is on the field.

The team is also set to return most of its key offensive weapons, including Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The built-in chemistry could reduce the need for more offseason work until the quarterback is 100 percent.

Chad Henne, who filled in for Mahomes during the playoffs, would see action under center while Mahomes is unavailable.