NFL Prospects Who Could See Draft-Day Slides in 2021

0 of 6

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Many years during the NFL draft, a prospect expected to go high begins to slide. Sometimes, it's a dramatic drop, like Aaron Rodgers' tumble to the No. 24 spot in the 2005 draft. Other times, it's a slight fall, like Laremy Tunsil's drop to No. 13 in 2016.

The reasons for a draft-day slide can vary. In Tunsil's case, a video in which he was apparently smoking marijuana surfaced moments before the draft began. For Rodgers, teams didn't target position after the San Francisco 49ers took Alex Smith No. 1 overall.

"He started to slide and then you looked at teams and said, 'Well, they don't really need a quarterback.' That's what happens," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

It's likely we'll see at least one slide in this year's draft. We'll examine six players who could experience that slide, the reasons why they might and where their potential floors lie.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.