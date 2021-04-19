NFL Rumors: Teams Believe Broncos Are a 'Sneaky QB-Hungry Team' Entering Draft

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos are reportedly among the teams that could target a quarterback high in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated described the Broncos as a "sneaky quarterback-hungry team" heading into next week's draft.

The Jaguars, Jets and 49ers are set to take quarterbacks with the first three picks, leading to several speculating that the Falcons could trade out of No. 4 if another team wants to leap up for a signal-caller. Denver has the ninth pick in Round 1.

