Video: Mets' Marcus Stroman Makes Incredible Behind-the-Back Catch vs. Rockies

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

There's a reason Marcus Stroman has a Gold Glove on his resume.

The New York Mets pitcher flashed the leather at a critical moment during Sunday's 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies. With the Mets holding on to their one-run lead, Josh Fuentes worked a full count to lead off the bottom of the eighth for Colorado.

He then grounded one up the middle only to see Stroman make a behind-the-back catch and roll a throw to an outstretched Pete Alonso while falling backward:

It was the most notable play during a brilliant showing for the right-hander. Stroman allowed one earned run and three hits while striking out five in eight innings of work.

The outing brought his sparkling ERA to 0.90 on the young season and reminded fans just how effective he can be while fielding his position.