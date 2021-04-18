    Video: Mets' Marcus Stroman Makes Incredible Behind-the-Back Catch vs. Rockies

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 18, 2021

    New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman pauses before facing Colorado Rockies pinch hitter Yonathan Daza in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    There's a reason Marcus Stroman has a Gold Glove on his resume.

    The New York Mets pitcher flashed the leather at a critical moment during Sunday's 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies. With the Mets holding on to their one-run lead, Josh Fuentes worked a full count to lead off the bottom of the eighth for Colorado.

    He then grounded one up the middle only to see Stroman make a behind-the-back catch and roll a throw to an outstretched Pete Alonso while falling backward:

    It was the most notable play during a brilliant showing for the right-hander. Stroman allowed one earned run and three hits while striking out five in eight innings of work.

    The outing brought his sparkling ERA to 0.90 on the young season and reminded fans just how effective he can be while fielding his position.

