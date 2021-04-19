Every MLB Team's Most Pleasant Surprise Early in 2021

1 of 6

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles: RHP Adam Plutko

Plutko has a new team and new role, and so far it's working out well. The big righty struggled as a starter in Cleveland and was traded to Baltimore in the offseason. He's been working out of the bullpen this season, and the conversion has been successful. Plutko has allowed only two earned runs on seven hits and walked two in 9.2 innings of work (1.86 ERA).

Boston Red Sox: RHP Garrett Whitlock

The Red Sox bullpen was a mess last season, but the entire pitching staff has been a surprising bright spot for Boston this year, helping propel the team to the top of the AL East standings. Whitlock came from the New York Yankees' organization from the Rule 5 draft, and he's thrown 6.1 scoreless innings in three relief appearances this season.

New York Yankees: RHP Darren O'Day

The Yankees have produced a number of surprisingly effective role players over the last few years, like Luke Voit, Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman. But O'Day is in a category all his own. At 38, the sidewinder continues to get outs. He's made seven appearances with New York this season and allowed just one earned run in 6.0 innings (1.50 ERA).

Tampa Bay Rays: LHP Jeffrey Springs

Springs was part of a disastrous Boston bullpen last season and has a career 5.11 ERA. But he's suddenly transformed into a top middle reliever with the Rays. He has given up only one earned run on six hits over 7.0 innings of work (1.29 ERA). The one thing Springs has always been good about is limiting walks. That trend has continued in Tampa Bay, as he has yet to issue a walk this season.

Toronto Blue Jays: LHP Steven Matz

No one quite knew what to make of Matz's last few seasons. He had two solid seasons with the Mets to start his career, but he's battled injuries and ineffectiveness since 2017. His ERA ballooned to 9.68 last season, and the Mets traded him to Toronto. He's having a bounce-back year with the upstart Blue Jays, however, going 3-0 with a 1.47 ERA.