Jed Lowrie Alleges Mets Didn't Allow Him to Get Knee Surgery in 2020

Oakland Athletics infielder Jed Lowrie claimed the New York Mets prohibited him from getting surgery to address a knee fat pad impingement from 2019, according to The Athletic's Peter Gammons.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com spoke to a source who confirmed Lowrie requested to have surgery last summer but was denied. A team spokesman declined to comment.

Gammons reported the Mets had threatened to file a grievance against Lowrie if he had the procedure. The 36-year-old subsequently went under the knife last October.

"When you’re questioned on social media or by people behind your back, I consider it to be nothing more significant than gossip," Lowrie said. "I’ve had some injuries, but this last situation with the Mets was really frustrating."

Lowrie signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Mets ahead of the 2019 season. A month after agreeing to his contract, he was diagnosed with a knee capsule sprain. As the 2018 All-Star continued to be out, then-general manager Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters in July 2019 he was suffering from posterior cruciate ligament laxity.

Lowrie ultimately made just nine appearances that season before missing all of the shortened campaign in 2020.

Now that he's back to 100 percent, the MLB veteran is starting to look like his old self. He entered Saturday with one home run, three RBI and a .276/.364/.448 slash line through nine games.

On the Mets' side, it's doubtful there will be much fallout since Van Wagenen is out and the franchise is under new ownership with Steven Cohen.