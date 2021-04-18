    Gerrit Cole Says Yankees 'Certainly Not Happy' Amid AL-Worst 5-10 Record

    Scott Polacek
April 18, 2021

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) winds up on a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    The New York Yankees are coming off four straight playoff appearances and are stacked on paper. Safe to say, not many people envisioned a 5-10 start for the Bronx Bombers, but that is exactly where they sit following Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. 

    "Certainly not happy," ace Gerrit Cole said when asked about the mood in the clubhouse given the team's American League-worst record:

    It was hard to blame the right-hander for Sunday's loss, as he allowed two earned runs and five hits while striking out 10 in 6.1 innings of work.

    Cole was dialed in again after allowing three earned runs with 29 strikeouts in 18.1 innings in his first three starts against the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles. Two of New York's limited wins came with him on the mound.

    While it is early in the season, SportsCenter noted the last time the Yankees had the worst record in the American League was back in 1968. They bounced back some that season and finished 83-79, although they missed the playoffs.

    New York has lost five in a row, and things took a turn for the ugly Friday when frustrated fans threw baseballs onto the field and caused a stoppage in play:

    "That was the first time that I think I've experienced that," outfielder Clint Frazier told reporters. "You never want it to come to that, obviously. Hopefully moving forward we play well enough to where that does not happen again."

    Fortunately for the Yankees, it is just mid-April with plenty of time remaining to make up ground in the AL East. 

    That won't be easy with the Boston Red Sox sitting at 10-5 and the Rays and Blue Jays both realistic playoff contenders, but there is enough talent to make a charge as the season progresses even if it has been a frustrating start.

