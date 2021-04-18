The Real Winners and Losers from UFC on ESPN 22

0 of 7

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Call it a socially-distanced calm before the back-to-normal storm.

The UFC cranked out one last crowd-free show in the Nevada desert on Saturday night before packing up the octagonal circus and heading east for a pay-per-view show in Jacksonville, Fla. that'll feature a full complement of fans in a U.S. building for the first time since COVID-19 lockdowns began last spring.

Calm, however, does not always mean uneventful.

The main event pitted former middleweight champ Robert Whittaker and ex-title challenger Kelvin Gastelum in a crossroads bout matching two fighters who'd lost previous main events to Israel Adesanya.

Whittaker, now ranked first at 185 pounds, had won two straight fights since losing his championship to Adesanya via second-round stoppage at UFC 243 in October 2019.

Gastelum, meanwhile, had dropped a decision to Adesanya for an interim title six months earlier and went on to lose twice more before rallying to outpoint Ian Heinisch in a three-rounder at UFC 258 in February.

He arrived Saturday ranked eighth at middleweight.

Nine other bouts rounded out the ESPN+ card, whose announce duties were handled by the familiar team of Brandon Fitzgerald, Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz. The B/R combat sports team was also on assignment to produce its authoritative list of the show's real winners and losers.

Veteran UFC executive Marc Ratner was also on hand for timely rules analysis in the featured prelim bout.

Click through to see what was called out and drop a comment to let us know how you saw it.