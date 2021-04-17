Patrick Surtain II Is 'Perfect Fit' for Cowboys, Father Says Ahead of Draft

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

If Patrick Surtain II begins his professional career with the Dallas Cowboys, he has the approval of his father.

In an appearance on ESPN Radio's Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin on Friday, Patrick Surtain Sr.—who played in the NFL from 1998 to 2008—noted new Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's schemes and said his son would be a "perfect fit" with Dallas:

"I think he can do it all, man," he said (h/t Sam Marsdale of 247Sports). "That's why I think he's highly coveted, because he's an all-around corner. He can play man. He comes up and can tackle. He can play in the slot if need be. So I think he'll be a perfect fit."

Surtain finished his junior year with 37 tackles, an interception and his first career touchdown, earning SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors as he helped Alabama win the national championship.

He completed his three-season career with 116 tackles (82 solo), six tackles for loss, four interceptions, 24 pass breakups, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery, appearing in 40 games and making 38 consecutive starts.

He is ranked as the No. 16 overall prospect and the No. 1 cornerback by Bleacher Report's NFL scouting department.

There has been a lot of buzz about Surtain and the Cowboys as the draft inches closer. Dave Halprin of SB Nation rounded up 10 mock drafts Friday, including those from CBS Sports, NFL.com and Pro Football Focus. Of them, seven had the Cowboys taking the cornerback.

But at the end of March, Surtain said he hadn't spoken to the Cowboys. That being said, his former teammate and current Cowboy Trevon Diggs was acting as an informant of sorts for the 21-year-old and told Surtain that Dallas had "a lot of interest."

Whether it's Surtain or one of the other top corners in the class, including Jaycee Horn of South Carolina, the Cowboys could sorely use an upgrade to their defense after finishing 23rd in yards allowed and 28th in points allowed last season. They ranked 11th in passing yards allowed and 31st in rushing yards allowed.