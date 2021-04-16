    Bears' Updated Depth Chart After Marquise Goodwin Contract

    The Chicago Bears went out and got quarterback Andy Dalton another weapon Friday, adding former San Francisco 49ers wideout Marquise Goodwin to a one-year contract. 

    The 30-year-old Texas product was a third-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2013 NFL draft and has shown brief flashes of brilliance in the NFL. In three years with the Niners, Goodwin caught 91 passes for 1,543 yards and seven touchdowns.

    Here's how he'll fit in when he gets to the Windy City.

    Chicago Bears Offensive Depth Chart

    QB: Andy Dalton, Nick Foles

    RB: David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen, Ryan Nall

    WR 1: Allen Robinson, Marquise Goodwin

    WR 2: Darnell Mooney, Javon Wims

    WR 3: Anthony Miller, Riley Ridley

    TE: Jimmy Graham, Cole Kmet

    LT: Charles Leno Jr., Badara Traore

    LG: James Daniels, Arlington Hambright

    C: Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher

    RG: Germain Ifedi, Alex Bars

    RT: Bobby Massie, Lachavious Simmons

    Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller should remain the top two targets for Dalton next year, but Goodwin will provide a good change-of-pace threat on the outside. 

    He's hauled in a pass of 60 yards or longer in three of his last four seasons with the lone exception a nonetheless impressive 38-yard catch last season. As far as free-agent fliers ahead of the draft go, it's a solid move for Chicago to round out its receiver corps with another veteran it can plug in whenever needed. 

    Regardless of what the Bears do in the draft at the end of the month, Goodwin is a low-risk move that could pay quick dividends for general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy.

