Jim Boeheim's Son Jimmy Transferring to Syracuse, Will Play with Brother Buddy

The Syracuse Orange are gaining another Boeheim for next season.

On Friday, head coach Jim Boeheim's oldest son, Jimmy Boeheim, announced he's transferring to Syracuse after playing for Cornell in the Ivy League. Another of the coach's sons, Buddy, is already a star guard for the Orange.

“I honestly think the possibility of playing with my brother and for my dad and for the program that made me fall in love with the game outweighs [anything else]," Jimmy told Syracuse.com's Donna Ditota. “I love Syracuse. I never stopped loving Syracuse. So it was pretty much a no-brainer.”

Jimmy Boeheim averaged 16.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists as a forward for Cornell in 2019-20. The Ivy League canceled its 2020-21 season due to the pandemic.

This will mark the first time Jim has coached Jimmy, and the younger Boeheim feels more than ready for the challenge.

“I’m excited for it,” Jimmy said. “I think I can handle coaching pretty well. So I’m sure he’s going to get on me, but I’m looking forward to having to separate on-the-court from real life and I think we’ll be able to do that. We’ll both know how to handle that.”

The Orange made a surprise run to the Sweet 16 as a No. 11 seed last March thanks largely to Buddy Boeheim's shooting. Now, he's getting some backup in the front court in the form of his older brother.

It'll be the first time the two have played on the same team since they were at Jamesville-DeWitt High School in New York. Now, the two will try to win a national championship at the school they grew up rooting for and where their father established his Hall of Fame credentials.

“I’m really just counting down the days when I can get into the Melo Center," Jimmy said. "Just picturing my name on a locker there. My name on the back of a jersey. It’s honestly surreal. I never expected this was going to happen. My plan was always to stay at Cornell, graduate and use my eligibility up there. But given the circumstances of the last year, here we are. I really can’t wait. I’m counting down the minutes.”