Stephen Curry Talks Future with Warriors, Klay Thompson Injury Rehab, More

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has been back at the height of his powers this April. Through eight games, the guard is averaging 39.0 points and 4.5 assists and is shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 92.6 percent from the free-throw line in 35.0 minutes per night. That had ESPN's The Jump calling him up to dish on his current run, his future with the Warriors and the rehabilitation of teammate Klay Thompson.

"He's working his ass off to get back on the court as soon as possible and as strong and like himself as he can," Curry said of Thompson.

So far that's included as much work in the gym as positivity outside of it. Thompson has been spotted kayaking around the Bay Area and showing up to Warriors games in different themed outfits.

A healthy Thompson would certainly help reopen the window for the Warriors to contend for another NBA title, which is proving more crucial than ever to Curry. As much as the guard wants to stay with Golden State, he's not done winning. Citing Dirk Nowitzki and Kobe Bryant as inspirations, Curry said accomplishing both is his ultimate goal.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"There's a reverence for that club," Curry said of finishing his career with the Warriors. "You never know what could happen, obviously, but I feel like that's always been something that would mean so much to me."

Curry's place in Golden State history is only expanding these days. Earlier this month, the guard surpassed Wilt Chamberlain as the Warriors' all-time leading scorer with 17,893 points.

Chamberlain needed just 429 games to accomplish the feat. It took Curry 747 contests. They'll both go down as two of the greatest players in the league, regardless.

"It's kind of surreal, to be honest," Curry said. "There's nothing that really prepares you for anything like that. The first thought is 'To pass Wilt in any record book is dope.'"

The only thing left is to make sure his Warriors' scoring record becomes untouchable. At 33 years old, there's still plenty of time to make that happen as long as Curry is able to stay healthy.