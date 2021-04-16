Projecting What's Next for Samoa Joe, Peyton Royce and Each Star Released by WWE

2 of 8

The IIconics are a team that, from day one in NXT, were pigeonholed as a comedic act. Great talkers with solid-enough in-ring ability, they were always the team that talked about how iconic they were, only to shriek and wail as they took a beating at the hands of their opponents.

When they got to the main roster, they experienced success and even won the Women’s Tag Team Championships, but never really achieved the sort of success their talent suggested they were capable of.

Thus, when the team was split up last summer and the decision was made to run with Peyton Royce as a singles star, she faltered. What was her character and how were fans supposed to take her without the comedic edge of The IIconics?

As it turned out, not even creative knew the answer to that.

Billie Kay was able to retain that element of her performance and become one of the bright spots of WWE television entering 2021. Her performance at WrestleMania indicated she was in line for a push as Carmella’s new partner, but her release put an end to that pairing.

It would be easy to suggest Kay and Royce should reunite for a run around the globe as the team that never got its fair shake in WWE, but that would be too easy. They should focus on developing their individual personas. Kay as the funny, personality-driven performer and Royce as someone who can walk that fine line a little straighter.

For Kay, a destination like Impact makes the most sense. Not only does that company have a diverse group of women, it also favors the wacky and fun.

Royce, who could very much play that same role, feels like a performer ready to take the next step in her career. A run with AEW, where she would be with her husband Shawn Spears, would be a logical destination.