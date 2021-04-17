The Most Important 'Glue Guy' on Every MLB Roster

4 of 6

Associated Press

Atlanta Braves: RHP Josh Tomlin

A staple in the Cleveland rotation early in his career, Tomlin has become an invaluable swingman and multi-inning weapon. "He brings instant credibility," manager Brian Snitker told reporters in February 2020. "He's been through the wars, he's been a successful pitcher for a long, long time, and I think they appreciate and respect the way he goes about it on a daily basis [with] the professionalism, the dedication he has to the game and respect that he shows the game."

Miami Marlins: SS Miguel Rojas

It was a bit of a surprise when the Marlins signed Rojas in September 2019 to a two-year, $10.3 million extension with a club option for the 2022 season. On the surface, he was little more than a placeholder at shortstop, but he means far more to the team. "He's taken on a leadership role in the clubhouse. He's taken on a leadership role in the community, in the media," CEO Derek Jeter said, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald in October. "Since we took over three years ago, I've had plenty of conversations with Miggy. He's been very vocal about the fact he wanted to be with this organization because he trusted what we were going to do and what we are doing. When you have players like that, who are your best players, believing what you're going to do, it goes a long way in that clubhouse."

New York Mets: OF Kevin Pillar

In his lone season with the Giants in 2019, Pillar won the team's Willie Mac Award, given annually to the club's most inspirational player. He has since become a fourth outfielder, but his leadership qualities make him a big part of the clubhouse culture wherever he goes. "I think I'm naturally born to be a leader," Pillar told reporters in February 2019. "I go about my work and I go about my play wanting guys to see the way I work, to see the way I play and kind of try to lead by example."

Philadelphia Phillies: OF Matt Joyce

An All-Star in 2011 during his prime with the Rays, Joyce has seemingly embraced his journeyman status in recent years, making good on one minor league deal after another. He was an important veteran leader for the upstart Marlins a year ago, and now he's part of an experienced Phillies bench that also includes Andrew Knapp, Ronald Torreyes and Brad Miller. The 36-year-old is the consummate teammate.

Washington Nationals: 2B Josh Harrison

Harrison joined the Nationals last season, and he now fits perfectly in the void left by the retired Howie Kendrick. The two-time All-Star second baseman is off to an 8-for-15 start. "He's fun to be around," manager Dave Martinez told reporters in September. "He understands the game. He's a true constant every single day. You never have to tell him to be ready. He's always ready, no matter what. ... For me, that's what you want on this team. He fits in."