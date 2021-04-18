2021 NFL Free Agents: Which Available Players Can Still Be Key Contributors?

1 of 8

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will get back all 22 starters from their Super Bowl roster, and Antonio Brown wants to rejoin the team as well. For now, he's at odds with the front office on the parameters of a new deal.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians left the door open for the 32-year-old receiver's return, but he's approaching the situation with patience.

Tampa Bay has starting wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin under contract. Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson can provide quality depth. Last season, the former recorded 501 receiving yards, while the latter hauled in two touchdown passes.

According to Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times, Brown wants "something closer to market value" than the one-year, $1 million prove-it deal he took last season. If that's the case, he'll need to look elsewhere, as the Buccaneers have just $1.1 million in cap space.

Assuming Brown enjoyed the feeling of playing for a contender, he could start for the Super Bowl LV runner-up Kansas City Chiefs and take a chunk of their $11.7 million in cap space.

The Chiefs lost wideout Sammy Watkins to the Baltimore Ravens in free agency, which frees some snaps opposite Tyreek Hill on the perimeter. Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson could fill that role, but neither player has a comparable resume to that of Brown, who's a four-time All-Pro.

In 2020, Brown showed he could still perform at a high level, scoring touchdowns in four consecutive games from Week 15 through the Buccaneers' wild-card matchup against the Washington Football Team. With him in the fold, the Chiefs would have arguably the best pass-catching group in the NFL.

Best Fit: Kansas City Chiefs