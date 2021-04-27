ONE on TNT 4: How to Watch Eddie Alvarez vs. Ok Rae Yoon

ONE Championship

ONE Championship continues its "ONE on TNT" series Wednesday with the return of Eddie Alvarez. Three weeks ago, Alvarez was controversially disqualified against Iuri Lapicus at ONE on TNT 1, but that has since been overturned to a no contest. He'll take on South Korean Ok Rae Yoon, who beat No. 5 Marat Gafurov in ONE on TNT 3.

Also on the card is undefeated heavyweight Oumar "Reug Reug" Kane taking on a debuting Kirill Grishenko. Kane has been sensational since starting his tenure at ONE last January, knocking out both of his opponents in the first round. He'll have a quick turnaround having competed on April 7, but will look for another knockout victory just three weeks later.

Main eventing the card is light heavyweight champion Aung La N Sang defending his title against Reinier Reinier De Ridder, who is looking for another belt after taking the Middleweight championship from Sang.

Here's the full card, how to watch and top headlines to look out for.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Where and How to Watch

ONE on TNT 4 will take place at Singapore Indoor Stadium starting at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Those in the U.S. can watch the preliminary card live on Bleacher Report or the B/R MMA Twitter account. You can also stream the prelims on B/R Live and the B/R Live YouTube channel.

The three-match main card will be shown exclusively on TNT and in the Bleacher Report app with a TV provider login starting at 10 p.m. ET. On the West Coast, the main card will be available live on the TNT app or on a delay on TNT at 10 p.m. PT.

Match Card

Main Card (TNT and Bleacher Report, 10 p.m. ET)

(c) Aung La N Sang (26-11) vs. Reinier De Ridder (13-0)

Eddie Alvarez (30-8) vs. Ok Rae Yoon (14-3)

Oumar Kane (3-0) vs. Kirill Grishenko (3-0)



Preliminary Card (Bleacher Report, B/R MMA Twitter and B/R Live, 8:30 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Shinya Aoki (46-9) vs. Eduard Folayang (22-10)

Jackie Buntan (20-5) vs. Ekaterina Vandaryeva (19-4-1)

Colbey Northcutt (1-1) vs. Courtney Martin (8-1)

Top Headlines

Eddie Alvarez looks for redemption

It's been a wild month for Alvarez.

He faced No. 2-ranked Iuri Lapicus on ONE on TNT 1 less than three weeks ago and looked to be in prime position to defeat him and earn a title shot against Christian Lee. That all came crashing down when The Underground King was controversially disqualified for punches to the back of the head. An emotional Alvarez, concerned for Lapicus' health, was clearly distraught after the match.

Then earlier this week, ONE announced that the match had officially been changed to a no contest, removing the loss from Alvarez's record. ONE's statement said that a panel "unanimously validated that illegal strikes to the back of the head occurred, but also ruled by majority that a procedural misstep occurred after the second strike to the back of the head."

This Wednesday, he has another shot at victory against Ok Rae Yoon, who won the chance to face Alvarez by beating No. 5 Marat Gafurov in ONE on TNT 3.

Reug Reug aims for third win in three months

At this pace, "Reug Reug" Kane may be the heavyweight champion by the end of 2021 if he continues fighting every month.

The Senegalese sensation is tearing through the division at an alarming rate. After defeating Alain Ngalani in January by first round TKO, Kane also made quick work of Patrick Schmid at ONE on TNT 1. Less than three weeks later, he returns for his biggest test yet against undefeated Grishenko.

Let's see if Kane's dominant run continues.

N Sang-De Ridder 2

Light heavyweight champion Aung La N Sang has held the title for over three years, but will defend it on Wednesday against a familiar foe. Reinier De Ridder steps in to replace Vitaly Bigdash on the card, meaning that instead of a big trilogy fight, N Sang faces the man who beat him last time out. In October, de Ridder took N Sang's middleweight belt via first-round submission.

Now they meet again in the light heavyweight division, again with a belt on the line.