Predicting the 2021 NBA All-Rookie Teams

1 of 6

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

Billed as one of the better three-and-D wings in this draft, Bane has lived up to the label and then some. The 22-year-old owns a 45.5 percent splash rate on his long-range looks and has knocked 3.6 points off of his matchup's field-goal percentage.

Some other players might have flashier stats, but Bane's impact on a winning team is meaningful. He is seventh on the Grizzlies in minutes per game and sixth among 2020 draftees in win shares (2.2).

Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons

Bey plays like this is his fifth season in the Association, not his first. He rotates where and when needed, keeps the ball moving on offense and boasts a reliable three-point cannon already (2.3 makes at a 38.6 percent clip).

Bey, who leads all rookies with 124 triples, has already been labeled a "building block" by Pistons skipper Dwane Casey, per Rod Beard of the Detroit News. The Pistons then proved their commitment to Bey by reportedly turning down an offer from the Sacramento Kings for 2018's No. 2 pick Marvin Bagley III, per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers

Okoro was the last freshman to survive our chopping block, edging out the likes of Isaiah Stewart, Payton Pritchard, Chuma Okeke and Xavier Tillman. Consistent defense and a massive role from opening night earned Okoro the spot on the All-Rookie list.

It's one thing to be thrown into the fire; it's another to be entrusted with the toughest defensive assignment from the jump. His willingness to compete with elites at that end paired with some recent progression on offense—9.5 points on 48.1/34.5/77.8 shooting his past 11 outings—is just enough to put him ahead of the other rookies left off the list.

Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks

The toughest omission from the first team, Quickley has wasted no time establishing himself as one of the top point-producers in the rookie class. He ranks fourth among all freshmen in total points (599) and threes (93). Those are impressive marks on their own, but the quality behind them emerges when factoring in he's only 13th among rookies in total minutes (995).

His role has diminished a bit of late and for a scoring guard his 38.5 field-goal percentage is sub-optimal (though his 37.5 three-point mark is strong). All that said, the Knicks aren closing in on their first playoff trip since 2013 and he's been a big part of New York's success.

Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls

Williams is another one who hovered around the first-team bubble before just falling short. He was drafted as a long-term project—he never started a game during his one-and-done run at Florida State—but emerged as one of the draft's top plug-and-play options instead.

He ranks fourth among all rookies in minutes and enhances his 9.4 points per game with a tidy 47.8/38.5/76.4 shooting slash.