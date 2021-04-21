Top 25 Under 25: Ranking NFL's Best Young Stars Ahead of the 2021 Draft

0 of 25

Given how the NFL's salary structure is set up, it's more important than ever to hit on draft picks who go on to star while on affordable rookie deals.

Some teams have done better in that regard than others, but there's no question that the NFL is replete with young studs—whether it's MVP quarterbacks and record-setting receivers on offense or formidable edge-rushers and shutdown cornerbacks on defense.

But who are the best of the best? The NFL's biggest stars who have yet to enter their primes?

That's what this article aims to figure out.

The first criteria for inclusion is simple: These players haven't celebrated their 25th birthday yet. Production is of course important, too, although per-game productivity was weighted slightly more than overall numbers. Potential was a significant consideration. And finally, the positions these youngsters play matter. Stating that quarterbacks are more important than running backs isn't discriminatory…

It's reality.

With those criteria in mind, here's a look at the 25 best players in the NFL under age 25 ahead of the April 29-May 1 draft.