Redrafting the 2020 NFL Draft

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Sometimes, NFL teams would like a do-over.

Just ask the Cleveland Browns, who hired Freddie Kitchens as their head coach over current Coach of the Year candidate Kevin Stefanski last season. Or the Pittsburgh Steelers, who decided to rest their starters against those same Browns in the season finale this year. Or the Washington Football Team, which used a 2019 first-round pick on quarterback Dwayne Haskins and then made the playoffs without him on the roster less than a year later.

Blessed with the gift of future sight, you can bet these franchises would have made different decisions. You can say the same thing about several teams and their choices in the 2020 NFL draft. While they had plenty of information about the prospects themselves, they had no way of knowing how the ensuing season would unfold.

If they did, you can bet the first round of the 2020 draft would have gone differently. How might it have looked? We're going to have a little fun today and examine that very question.

We'll approach this 2020 redraft as if the franchises involved in Round 1 knew what was coming. This means everything over the past season—rookie performances, emerging needs, injuries and team fits—will be considered. We'll also be using the post-free-agency, predraft order, meaning that early deals like the Stefon Diggs and Minkah Fitzpatrick trades will be included, but draft-day moves will not.