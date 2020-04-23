Jeff Okudah NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions' Pick

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

CB1

STRENGTHS

—Picture-perfect cornerback prospect with height (6'1"), weight (205 lbs) and instincts to become a top-level NFL starter early in his career.

—Battle-tested in the Big Ten and didn't skip a beat; was too big, too smart and too technically sound to be beaten.

—Ideal short-area quickness, agility and balance; able to flip his hips either direction and shows exceptional click-and-close ability.

—Feet like Darrelle Revis; might not be the fastest player, but he will put himself in position to erase wide receivers.

—Can lock down one side of the field in man coverage; big enough to play in press duties.

—Fluid mover who has the size, short-area quickness and awareness to excel in zone coverage.

—Shuts down opposing receivers and has the perfect blend of size, athleticism and football IQ to be a CB1.

Video Play Button OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

WEAKNESSES

—Only had three interceptions in college; opposing quarterbacks didn't throw his way often, but that low of a number points to some issues with ball-tracking.

—Handsy and physical at the route stem, which could lead to pass interference calls in the NFL.

OVERALL

Okudah is the best cornerback prospect we've evaluated since Jalen Ramsey left Florida State. Unlike many top cornerbacks in recent years, Okudah has no injury history and has the NFL size to match up with any type of receiver he faces. He grades out at an All-Pro level, and he should become a top player at his position within his first few seasons.

GRADE: 96

PRO COMPARISON: Stephon Gilmore/Xavien Howard