Offseason Trade Ideas for NBA's Most Hopeless Teams

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: G/F Jarrett Culver, PG Ricky Rubio

Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: PF Taurean Prince, SF Cedi Osman, 2022 second-round pick (via Houston Rockets)

Can two of the NBA's worst teams actually help each other?

For the guard-heavy Wolves and the talent-needy Cavs, yes they can.

The Cavs were "doing due diligence" on Culver before the March 25 trade deadline, per The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, and Cleveland previously brought him in for a private workout and dinner before the 2019 NBA draft.

The 22-year-old guard/forward's playing time has been slashed to just 15 minutes per game in his sophomore season because of the Wolves' newfound depth on the wing, headlined by star rookie Anthony Edwards. In Cleveland, Culver would have a bigger role backing up both Collin Sexton and Isaac Okoro, especially with Osman and Prince now gone.

Rubio would fill the veteran backup point guard role for the Cavs behind Darius Garland, running the second unit offense. As beloved as Matthew Dellavedova is in Cleveland, Rubio would be a huge upgrade.

For the Wolves, Prince is good enough to win the starting power forward job. The 27-year-old is averaging 10.3 points on 42.5 percent shooting from three in 26 games with Cleveland and can defend multiple positions.

Osman is a versatile backup who can play anything from shooting guard to power forward. His upside isn't as high as Culver's, but he can play a big role off the bench from Day 1 for a Minnesota team that needs to start winning.

The Cavs own three second-round picks in the 2022 NBA draft, so sending one to the Wolves to help facilitate the trade isn't a big deal.